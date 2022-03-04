State Sen. Danny Carroll spoke in Frankfort on Thursday about a proposed resolution he introduced in the Senate in January that addresses civility on school grounds and at school board meetings.
The concurrent resolution urges school leaders, parents, teachers, school staff, students and community members to be civil and respectful when engaging in public or private interactions that take place as part of operating the state’s education system. These interactions include school board meetings.
Some school boards in Kentucky and across the nation have encountered unruly parents and community members who attend meetings to voice their concerns.
“We all have seen video of meetings that have gone too far, and issues that come with that, and people not being heard in a proper nature,” Carroll said in a press conference Thursday.
Carroll, R-Benton, said the Kentucky Association of School Administrators (KASA) called for the resolution.
“[The resolution] will continue to help school leaders foster caring, safe environments for their communities,” Rhonda Caldwell, KASA executive director, said on Thursday.
Carroll said at times, Americans take for granted the fact that citizens are guaranteed the right to free speech, a right he said is not available in other countries, invoking the recent actions in Russia and Ukraine. However, he added that free speech should not devolve a public meeting into chaos.
“We can’t take advantage of that to the point where civility is lost and it’s nothing but chaos in the arenas, especially in education,” Carroll said.
“I would ask that we, as a country, as a state, take a step back and look at where we are, look at what we’re about as a commonwealth, as a people, what we’re about, and that we set an example for the next generation to follow.”
