District 2 State Sen. Danny Carroll, R-Benton, was recently awarded the “Champion for Children Award” by the Children’s Alliance, a state association of 36 private agencies that provide foster care and behavioral health services to Kentucky’s most vulnerable children and families. Carroll received the award for his leadership during the 2022 Legislative Session in sponsoring Senate Bill 97 (SB 97), strengthening Kentucky’s laws on child abuse and neglect fatalities and near fatalities.

Based upon recommendations from the Child Fatality and Near Fatality Review panel, which was legislatively established in 2013, Carroll sponsored SB 97 to improve the investigation and review of child fatalities and near fatalities in Kentucky and ultimately assist in preventing future child fatalities and near fatalities. A key provision of SB 97 requires law enforcement to request a blood, breath, or urine test from a caregiver suspected of being under the influence at the time of a child fatality or near fatality and to request a search warrant for the test if the caregiver does not give consent.

