The Paducah Power System board on Monday approved a new contract — and job title — for its top executive, established a new city street lighting rate and honored its outgoing chairman for his contributions to the municipal utility.
Dave Carroll, who was named PPS general manager in August 2017, was given unanimous approval on a five-year contract as the utility’s chief executive officer.
Carroll has been with Paducah Power since 1998. His previous service included 19 years as the municipal utility’s director of finance and administration. He also served as interim general manager following the departure of Gary Zheng, who preceded him as general manager.
While Carroll’s specified duties have not changed, the new title “is more reflective of how his duties have evolved,” said Andrea Underwood, PPS director of human resources and community relations.
Carroll is now serving as the chairman of the Prairie State board of directors, secretary of American Municipal Power and vice-chairman of the Kentucky Municipal Utility Association, in addition to serving on the American Public Power board of directors.
“This is giving Paducah Power more influence on issues such as power supply and our generation assets,” Underwood said. “It has also improved our ability to tell our story on legislative issues at the state and federal levels. This is particularly important given our ownership in Prairie State and the push for more renewables and reductions in CO2.”
While this is the first time PPS has used the CEO designation, more utilities are changing the top title from general manager to CEO, Underwood said, to make a distinction between managers who are involved in generation and transmission and those who just deal with distribution assets.
The CEO contract calls for annual compensation ranging from $250,000 to $286,000, with incremental increases over the five years.
The PPS board approved new residential and commercial electric rates at its June meeting. Doug Handley, PPS director of finance, power supply and rates, outlined the new city street lighting rate approved Monday.
“As you know, we did a citywide street light conversion to LEDs,” Handley said. “The benefit of LEDs, while they cost more per fixture, the energy usage is a lot lower. So, the city will enjoy lower overall cost for street light billing.”
However, Paducah Power had to replace fixtures that still “had a lot of useful life” in them, Handley said.
“What we do is put up the fixtures and then we charge the city a facility charge to recoup our investment in those fixtures. They weren’t up there long enough for us to recoup our investment. What we’ve done is taken the investment in the fixtures that were replaced prior to their end of useful life (because of the conversion) and taken half that investment and included it in the calculation of the facility charge going forward.
“We’ll do that for 10 years. That will allow us to recoup one-half of the investment over a five-year life which is essentially recovering half of the remaining useful life of the fixtures,” he said.
That would have resulted in a lower bill for the city, except for the fact that, during the process of replacing the fixtures it was discovered that some fixtures needed to be replaced that were not being billed.
“The city has been under-billed for a number of fixtures and, by the time you add the billing for new fixtures that were not billed, the rate will go up a little bit, about 2.4%, from what we thought it was going to be,” Handley said.
Also Monday, Ed Hely, recently elected as board chairman, read a resolution honoring outgoing chairman Hardy Roberts’ contributions to Paducah Power.
Roberts has served on the PPS board since Feb. 14, 2011. He served as chairman from Sept. 22, 2014 to the end of his term (at the end of June).
The resolution pays tribute to Roberts’ ”effective leadership during critical years in the life and operations of the Paducah Power System,” including being instrumental in adopting important measures like the rate recovery plan and the utility’s strategic plan, among others.
In addition, board member Sandra Wilson, also a city commissioner, informed Roberts he has been designated a “Duke of Paducah” by Mayor George Bray for his contributions.
Paducah Power System was also recently recognized as one of four recipients nationwide of a top award presented by the American Public Power Association during its national conference in June in Orlando, Florida.
Carroll accepted the association’s E.F. Scattergood System Achievement Award on behalf of the utility at the conference.
“This is the APPA’s top award and it’s for overall excellence on a number of different things like reliability and contributions to public power,” Carroll said.
“It’s a really big deal. We were the only utility in the state of Kentucky to ever receive it. All of the staff contributed to that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.