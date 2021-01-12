Carroll gets legislative committee assignments

FRANKFORT — Senator Danny Carroll, R-Paducah, will serve as the chairman of the Budget Review Subcommittee on Justice & Judiciary for the 2021 Regular Session of the Kentucky General Assembly. Carroll’s committee assignment was detailed by the Senate Majority Caucus earlier this week.
He will also serve as the co-chairman of the Program Review and Investigations Committee and vice-chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Judiciary.
Carroll will also be a part of the Medicaid Oversight and Advisory Committee, and the Senate Standing Committees on Appropriations & Revenue, Education and Health & Welfare, in addition to the Budget review Subcommittee on Human Resources. Senate committee memberships are confirmed during the first of the session by the Senate Committee on Committees.
“I am honored to have been appointed to these committees, as both a member and a leader,” Carroll said Monday in a prepared statement. “This session will be unlike any other as we address issues regarding the pandemic and the annual state budget. I am eager to get to work with fellow lawmakers and stakeholders to address these issues and many others.”
