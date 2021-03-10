Despite a provision in his bill pertaining to public safety and the potential for rioting that has generated controversy, State Sen. Danny Carroll, R-Benton, believes the measure will pass both houses of the Kentucky Legislature.
Senate Bill 211 — in which Carroll, a former police officer, is the lead sponsor — was approved last Thursday by the Senate Committee on Veterans, Military Affairs & Public Protection.
The 40-page document includes a provision regarding disorderly conduct which would make it illegal to taunt a police officer to the point in which it provokes a violent response.
“The next step would be the Senate floor and I’m hoping we’ll be able to present on Thursday, Friday at the latest,” he said. “We’re running out of time and we’ve got to move pretty quickly.”
Carroll said some of the original language that was objected to, including provisions about the potential loss of public benefits if convicted and mandating minimum sentences, have been taken out.
“Any bill of this magnitude that’s this controversial, there are lots of concessions that are made. It’s something you learn. It’s all about, something that we lack in government a lot these days, compromising and trying to make a product better,” he said.
“We’ve got one or two more changes that we want to make to make this bill better, but I think there is a good chance we will get it passed.”
According to Carroll, the riots that occurred last summer in Louisville, and what happened in January at the U.S. Capitol were motivating factors in the filing of his bill. He also cited a recent incident in Frankfort that “very easily could have turned into a riot,” although it did not.
“I think most people in this country, when the riots were occurring, were extremely terrified, disillusioned, there are lot of adjectives that would describe what was going on ... complete disbelief that something like that could be happening in our country,” he said.
“As a result of that, we’ve seen several states have come out with anti-riot-type legislation. I know there are at least 14 states that I read about that were proposing legislation for this year’s session. So, we are not alone in that.”
The American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky has spoken out against the bill calling it a “blatant attempt to stifle dissent” in response to 2020 protests and the handling of the Breonna Taylor murder investigation.
“As I’ve said before, this country was built on protest and we need to protect people’s rights to do so. What we don’t protect is when the line is crossed into criminal behavior,” Carroll said.
“That’s two different events, and I think there are many people who fail to recognize the difference. But when you get into violence, damaging property, looting, that’s when the line has been crossed and becomes a riot. That’s a completely different situation and there are laws that come into effect at that point.”
Carroll, who retired from the Paducah Police Department as assistant chief 10 years ago, after 24 years with the city department, said he wished that the kind of bill he introduced was not necessary.
“I think we all wish that and wish things that were going on were not. People who want to protest, by all means do so. But it’s gone well beyond that in so many instances. We all long for the day when things like this aren’t necessary, and we’re able to talk through problems that we have,” he said.
Carroll pointed to another bill he has sponsored that was designed to “get rid of” bad cops.
“My legislation is not one-sided. I think that’s evident by having two bills. One that gets rid of bad cops and protects people from bad cops and one that protects police officers from people who are committing crimes and verbally assaulting them, taunting them to the point to provoke them to violence.
“And, those are fighting words that are not protected by the United States Constitution,” he said.
According to Carroll, the bill has generated controversy beyond the commonwealth.
“I’ve received messages from all over the country calling me every name you can think of, and threats,” he said. “My assistant in Frankfort has gotten constant phone calls calling her everything you can think of and that’s disappointing, but it’s not uncommon.”
The disorderly conduct provision is just one of many contained in the proposed legislation.
“The intent is very clear. It’s to protect the community, to protect first responders and to protect public and private property during riots. That’s the main focal point of the bill and that’s really what we’re hoping for with this,” Carroll said.
“There are things that have gone on in our country in recent months that I wouldn’t rule out protesting against. That is our right, what our Constitution provides for us and I completely support that.
“But when things start going into riot mode and people see that those things are happening ... that’s when it’s time to walk away.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.