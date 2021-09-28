Illuminated by the light of twilight and occasional string and street lighting, folks spending a weekend night in downtown Paducah may hear the clipping and clopping of horse hooves traveling down brick and paved roads. As the leaves change color and temperatures cool, some may spot a woman in the carriage dressed in black gothic clothing with a skeleton and a costumed puppy riding alongside her.
If that’s the case, then you have stumbled upon Char Diesel’s haunted tour of Paducah. She serves as a guide to the spiritual side of the town as she shares several ghostly tales of Paducah natives and visitors on her hour-long horse carriage tour around downtown Paducah and the Lower Town neighborhood. Some of her subjects include a Confederate soldier, a former newspaper owner, child spirits and the local mortuary mummy legend Speedy.
Throughout the tour, Diesel weaves the history of Paducah in with the haunted stories she has collected over the years from those who told her they have experienced these hauntings. Diesel, her skeleton co-pilot, and her dog, Tilly, sit at the front of the carriage as her dark bay horse, Smoky, pulls the tour group through town. As Diesel travels between seven tour stops, subtle, eerie, organ music sets the tone for the carriage passengers.
Diesel said she had seen some signs of supernatural occurrences. One of the stories she tells involves a curse a man placed on Paducah, which she said manifests in bats being seen near the Carson Center.
“I have been doing the carriage rides here for nine years and I, too, have seen those bats, but only a handful of times. Never no rhyme nor reason, but those bats do appear above the Carson Center,” Diesel said.
Some of the other happenings Diesel described as she traveled through town include burned down homes, objects that inexplicably move, spirits being sighted in windows and the sounds of footsteps and screams in older buildings throughout town.
Diesel began the ghost tours nine years ago when she and her family moved to Paducah. She said the horse carriage business, John’s PASS Carriage Service, started out as a retirement job for her and her husband, J.D., who also takes customers on non-haunted carriage rides through Paducah. On her tours, Char is accompanied by her grandson, Jakob, who rollerblades alongside the tour group.
To kick off this season’s haunted tours, Diesel invited the Shawnee Valley Ghostbusters, a group of volunteers who dress up like the characters from the 1984 comedy, to come down to the corner of 2nd Street and Broadway. The group showed off their decked-out van and equipment, complete with proton packs and a containment unit resembling that from the movie. While the Shawnee Valley Ghostbusters do go on ghost hunts, the group’s purpose in town last Friday night was to bring a smile to people’s faces.
Lindell Johnson, one of the Ghostbusters, said the group of volunteers does free appearances, often for charity, adding it was the first time the group made an appearance in Paducah. He promised Diesel he’d help out with the first night of the carriage tours.
“We love this kind of stuff,” Johnson said.
The haunted carriage tours will run in Paducah through the end of October. Diesel said she offers three to four haunted tours every Friday and Saturday night in October, and will offer tours any day for groups of eight to 10 people now through the end of October.
Diesel said there are spots still available on the upcoming tours and recommends those interested to book in advance. More information about the tours can be found on John’s PASS Carriage Service Facebook page, and reservations can be made at 270-243-4365.
