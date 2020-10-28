Carr’s Steakhouse clears way for outdoor expansion

MAYFIELD — When a whole building is suddenly reduced to rubble, people tend to notice. Such is the case with the parking garage attached to Carr’s Steakhouse in downtown Mayfield.
However, the general manager said the demolition was not only planned, but they already had ideas for how to utilize the extra space.
Carr’s Steakhouse’s parking garage along West Broadway was demolished on Sunday morning, paving the way for an extension of the overall parking capacity as well as outdoor seating, Daniel Carr said.
“Either way, it should be an improvement and an asset for us,” Carr said.
The outdoor seating, he added, would be a great addition since it would be larger than what other restaurants in the area can offer, especially during the on-going coronavirus pandemic. He noted that their plans extend beyond simple increases in numbers.
In the past, they had used the extra building to hold special events, including performances from live bands. As the structure deteriorated over time, however, they eventually had to stop using it for safety reasons. Now, with the structure gone, Carr looks forward to having such large events again.
All that remains of the old building now is a pile of rubble. The structure, Carr said, had been “falling apart on its own” for some time. The ceiling had already mostly collapsed, but while it it was mainly just walls left they still wanted to play it safe.
“We didn’t want it to fall the wrong way,” he said.
Sunday morning, the Carrs had the building brought down for good. Because of its condition, Carr said the demolition happened quickly and “smoothly.”
While the potential from having the extra space is good, Carr said the appearance of rubble might have given potential customers the impression that the restaurant was closed, which was not the case.
The rubble should be cleared by the end of the week, he said.
