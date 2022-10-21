Many students take courses at the area technical centers with an eye toward making a career from the training they get. Others want to learn skills that will last them their lifetime, whether it is for a career or not.
Trigg County senior Anthony Hall isn’t planning a career in carpentry, but it is a possibility for him, thanks to the training he is getting through the Caldwell Regional Career Center in Princeton.
Hall is this week’s Associated General Contractors of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week.
Hall is in his second year in the CRCC carpentry program.
“It’s something that’s always intrigued me,” he said. “I used to have a job where I worked with trees, and it’s crazy how it comes from a tree to lumber and builds these amazing houses and gives these people homes.
“I thought it would be nice to do when I’m older so I can give back to people.”
Hall has earned his TRACK test certification through the Tech-Ready Apprentices for Careers in Kentucky program and NCCER certification, which is provided by the National Center for Construction Education and Research.
“Those are both able to get us jobs,” Hall said.
Hall served as a volunteer with a church camp in Trigg County last summer.
“People from different churches came down and we helped the community,” he said. “There would be yard work and construction crews and cooking crews and we’d go and do things for people for free when they need it.”
Hall said he has a number of paths to take after he graduates from high school.
“I plan to go play college football,” he said. “If that doesn’t work out, I have a plan to still go to college, but be a sports trainer or in sports management or something like that. If that doesn’t work out, I’m just going to go straight to the construction workforce.
“(The carpentry training) will help me. I work side jobs, helping other people build decks and porches, and I plan to do that for the rest of my life. Even if it’s not my full-time job, I still plan to do construction somewhere.”
Greg Creekmur is Hall’s instructor in carpentry at the Caldwell Regional Career Center.
“His skill set has developed very well in the last two years,” he said of Hall. “He has natural leadership skills and always has a great attitude and a good work ethic.
“He’s going to have the ability to choose a lot of different kinds of jobs if he’ll just continue to move forward in his skill set. The sky’s the limit for him; the only one who’s going to limit him is himself — and I don’t think that’s going to happen.”
Hall is the son of Rachelle Hall of Cadiz. He is a linebacker on the TCHS football team and is on the wrestling and power-lifting teams.
A story featuring the AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week will run in The Paducah Sun each Friday through March 31 with recipients chosen by instructors and administrators at the seven area technical centers that serve students in the state’s 13 westernmost counties.
In addition to the Caldwell Regional Career Center, the 29 AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Students of the Week are chosen from the Ballard County Career and Technical Center, Four Rivers Career Academy in Fulton County, Marshall County Technical Center, Mayfield-Graves County Area Technology Center, Murray-Calloway County Area Technology Center and Paducah Area Technical Center.
The Caldwell Regional Career Center serves students from Caldwell County, Crittenden County, Dawson Springs, Lyon County and Trigg County high schools.
Along with carpentry, the area technology center offers courses in automotive technology, electricity, health science, information technology, plumbing and welding.
AGC of Western Kentucky will host a banquet in April for this year’s 29 Technical Center Students of the Week. Students will receive prizes, and Technical Center Students of the Year and an overall Regional Technical Center Student of the Year will be announced.
At the area technical centers, students are learning skills in many career areas that will help them join the workforce upon graduation and help fill the need for skilled workers in western Kentucky.
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.