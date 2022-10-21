PADNWS-10-21-22 TECH STUDENT - LOGO

Many students take courses at the area technical centers with an eye toward making a career from the training they get. Others want to learn skills that will last them their lifetime, whether it is for a career or not.

Trigg County senior Anthony Hall isn’t planning a career in carpentry, but it is a possibility for him, thanks to the training he is getting through the Caldwell Regional Career Center in Princeton.

