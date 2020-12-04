As far back as he can remember, Juan Alejandre has been interested in carpentry.
He learned the basics by watching his father, who has been involved in the trade almost all of his life.
And, for the last three years, Alejandre’s carpentry education has continued under the tutelage of Kevin Hutchens, instructor at the Mayfield/Graves County Area Technical Center.
“I basically grew up around carpentry my whole life, ever since I can remember,” said Alejandre, a Mayfield High School senior and this week’s Associated General Contractors of Western Kentucky Technical Student of the Week.
“I remember working with my dad in construction and he showed me the basis, like framing and things like that. And, when I got this opportunity to study the carpentry trade ... I took advantage of it.”
Alejandre, 18, is the son of Gabriela Solorzano and Carlos Alejandre. While he intends to pursue a potential career in carpentry, he has other interests as well, including music (he can play several instruments) and entrepreneurship, with an eye toward someday owning his own business.
“I would like to have many career fields as my option,” he said.
According to Hutchens, the Mayfield/Graves ATC draws from students from Mayfield High School, Graves County High School and Carlisle County.
While students are mostly virtual learners now due to COVID-19 concerns, students attending classes at ATC are called hybrid learners, because the instruction is hands-on.
“He’s a really good student,” Hutchens said. “He’s about as personable a kid as you’ll ever meet. He’s really interested in the work and always willing to help other people out. I use him to help lead.”
A story featuring the AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week will run in The Sun each Friday through April 30, with recipients chosen by instructors and administrators at the seven area technical centers that serve students in the state’s 13 westernmost counties.
In addition to the Mayfield/Graves County Area Technical Center, this year’s 29 AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Students of the Week are chosen from the Ballard County Career and Technical Center, Caldwell Regional Career Center, Four Rivers Career Academy in Fulton County, Marshall County Technical Center, Murray-Calloway County Area Technology Center and the Paducah Innovation Hub.
At the area technical centers, students are learning skills in areas such as carpentry, electricity, welding, automotive technology, machine tool technology and industrial maintenance that will help them join the workforce upon graduation and help fill the need for skilled workers in the area.
