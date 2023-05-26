Carpenter bees aren’t really scary, but they don’t show much respect, either.

Recently I visited Tennessee’s Shiloh Battlefield where on two days in May of 1862 occurred the first catastrophically bloody clash of the Civil War. Near-equal forces Union and Confederate troops, about 40,000 each, unleashed hell on each other there over a Sunday and Monday. The 23,700-plus casualties that resulted showed everyone the horrible reality of that war.

Steve Vantreese, a freelance outdoors writer, can be contacted at outdoors@paducahsun.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In