Carol Ann Bachuss, 78, of Paducah, died peacefully Friday, July 10, 2020 at the home of her daughter, Brenda McGregor.
Carol was a long-time member of Lone Oak First Baptist Church and a member of the Faith Sunday School Class. Carol was a retired business owner, along with her late husband, Kelly, owning a Fish Market and Septic Tank service.
Survivors include two daughters, Brenda McGregor, Paducah and Belinda (Lynn) Stinson, Paducah; eight grandchildren, Valerie (Jon) Baker, Eric Stinson, Bryan Vaughn, Jordan McGregor, Justin Stinson, Logan McGregor, Kellie-Ann (Jamie) Lamb and Trisha (Abe) Stevens; ten great-grandchildren, Landon McGregor, London McGregor, Zachary Yandell, Sage Yandell, Izabella Baker, Kaylie Lamb, Kyler Stinson, Connor Stinson, Natalie Stevens, Aria Stevens; two step-great-grandchildren, Chris Baker and Jacob Sharp.
Preceding in death was her husband, Kelly Bachuss; one daughter, Beverly Vaughn; parents, Autrey Schroader and Lena Audell Hill Schroader and one great-grandchild, Xavier Stevens.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2010 at the Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Bob Martin officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 from 11 a.m. until service time of 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Expression of sympathy may be made to Wounded Warriors Project; 223 Rosa L. Parks Avenue, Suite 301, Nashville, TN 37203.
