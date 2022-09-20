PADNWS-09-20-22 CARNEAL - PHOTO

Gwen Hadley and Chuck Hadley (top left), Christina Ellegood (top middle), Andrew Hadley (top right), Hollan Holm (bottom left), Missy Jenkins Smith (bottom middle) speak virtually at a victim hearing regarding Heath High School shooter Michael Carneal’s parole case. McCracken County Commonwealth’s Attorney Dan Boaz (bottom right) speaks from West Kentucky Community and Technical College at the conclusion of the hearing.

 DAVE THOMPSON | The Sun

When Michael Carneal pleaded guilty to the Dec. 1, 1997 shooting at Heath High School that killed three and injured five others, he was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for 25 years.

This fall marks Carneal’s first parole eligibility, and prosecutors held a public viewing event for the victim testimony portion of the hearing at West Kentucky Community and Technical College.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In