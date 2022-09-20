When Michael Carneal pleaded guilty to the Dec. 1, 1997 shooting at Heath High School that killed three and injured five others, he was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for 25 years.
This fall marks Carneal’s first parole eligibility, and prosecutors held a public viewing event for the victim testimony portion of the hearing at West Kentucky Community and Technical College.
Over and over Monday, as victims and family members of victims spoke to a two-member panel of the Kentucky Parole Board, they touched on a recurring theme — they too have a life sentence, but they don’t get any possibility of parole.
Four family members of Nicole Hadley, who was killed in the shooting, and two of the victims who were injured — Hollan Holm and Missy Jenkins Smith — testified in a virtual hearing Monday morning that lasted about an hour.
“Everything’s gone in an instant, lost forever … we miss her smile, funny humor and wonderful hugs,” said Chuck Hadley, Nicole’s father.
“(Carneal) has never shown remorse or taken responsibility for what he’s done,” he said, adding he believes Carneal should serve the entirety of his life sentence.
Gwen Hadley, Nicole’s mother, also opposed parole.
“We the families, survivors, the people that were in the school and the whole community were given a life sentence by the shooter, and didn’t have the opportunity to get a second chance or reduced sentence,” she said.
“I’ve made the choice not to be angry and to find joy in life, but I still really miss my daughter and I don’t like that I don’t get to see her. If the shooter’s released, what happens when he doesn’t take his meds? Who’s he going to kill next?”
Christina Ellegood, Nicole’s sister, followed her mother’s testimony, lamenting that her sister would never be able to pursue her dreams of working with the WNBA and running a camp for children with special needs.
“Because of the choices Michael Carneal made, Nicole was not able to live her dreams and change the lives of others in the way she wanted,” Ellegood said.
“Nicole does not get a second chance. Why should he?”
“For me it’s not fair for him to be able to roam around with freedom, when we life in fear of where he might be.”
Andrew Hadley, her brother, said he felt victims “were not given justice” with Carneal’s sentence.
He said his young daughter frequently asks about her aunt Nicole when she sees pictures, and he still has trouble dealing with the loss.
“Him being released is a tragedy in itself. It’s not fair to anybody involved,” he said.
While all of Hadley’s family opposed parole, Hollan Holm, who was injured in the shooting, expressed some openness toward the possibility, considering Carneal’s age at the time.
Holm began by recalling the horror of the day.
“I laid on the floor in the lobby of Heath High School, bled from the side of my head, and believed I was going to die. I said a prayer and readied myself to die.”
While his head wound required 12 staples and Holm said he still suffers anxiety in crowds and with some loud noises, he said he still feels compassion toward Carneal and considers his age when he thinks about his own ten-year-old daughter.
“I cannot imagine holding her to the standard of an adult,” Holm said.
“When I think of Michael Carneal, I think of the child I rode the bus with every day. I think of the child I shared a lunch table with in third grade. I think of what he could have become if on that day he had it somewhere in him to make a different choice or take a different path.”
Holm said if mental health experts believe Carneal could be successful out of prison, he would appreciate Carneal getting a second chance.
“I think the man that boy became should get the chance to do and be better.”
The final victim to speak, Missy Jenkins Smith, has been bound to a wheelchair since she was shot that day, and spoke emotionally about the difficulties of her life and her family’s lives dealing with her condition.
“Michael sentenced me to life in a wheelchair without the possibility of parole, ever,” she said.
“I can’t take a hike in the woods with my boys. I often can’t easily get to them if they need my help.”
Smith recalled watching interviews with Carneal and her own experience speaking with him in prison.
She also mentioned being made aware that some of his personal belongings and writings had been listed for sale on “murderbilia” web sites.
She expressed concern about Carneal’s ability to care for himself after having been imprisoned so long.
“From the age of 14 years old to his present age of 39, he hasn’t had the responsibility to take care of himself and has been cared for by others … how could anyone say with confidence he can do that for himself for the rest of his life?”
“The future and the fear of it haunts me,” she said.
The possibility of release “doesn’t make sense, and there are two many ‘what if’s’ to risk it.”
McCracken County Commonwealth’s Attorney Dan Boaz concluded the hearing, telling the board the shooting “shook us to the core.”
“Mr. Carneal certainly qualifies to be treated as an adult. We are asking that he continue to be treated as an adult, and as a consequence of his actions that he be denied parole,” Boaz said.
“We think that equity and justice demands that he … be denied parole and he should serve out his sentence.”
The board will hear Carneal’s case for parole this morning, and the public can watch online on the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet’s YouTube page, or watch in a group at the college’s Emerging Technology Center.
Jessica James and Kayce Steger were also killed in the shooting, while Shelley Schaberg, Kelly Hard Alsip and Craig Keene were also wounded.
The panel can either decide to grant Carneal parole or defer his parole for up to 60 months. If they cannot come to an agreement, the decision will go to the full parole board, which can defer parole eligibility for up to 120 months or determine Carneal will serve out his sentence with no further parole eligibility.
Following the hearing, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jamey Mills said he appreciated the courage of the victims who testified.
“It was powerful. Twenty-five years ago, it’s interesting how raw those emotions still are,” Mills said.
“It was heartbreaking to see how people are still impacted, will be impacted for the rest of their lives.”
He said the prosecutor’s office takes a position against parole both for punishment and deterrence.
“This is as serious as it can possibly get,” Mills said.
“Deterrence is still paramount. People have to be discouraged from committing similar acts in the future.”
