Two days of hearings beginning Monday will determine the immediate fate of the first school shooter in modern history to come before a parole board.
Michael Carneal, 39, was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for 25 years after pleading guilty to the December 1, 1997, shooting that killed three and wounded five more.
On Monday, the shooting victims and their relatives will address the Kentucky Parole Board and offer their thoughts on the possibility of release.
McCracken County Commonwealth’s Attorney Dan Boaz wrote a letter to the parole board opposing parole, arguing life in prison is the only way to honor “the legacies that these children and their families were denied.”
Boaz, who worked in the McCracken County Attorney’s Office at the time, wrote in the letter that Carneal’s actions resulted in a loss “too vast to be put into words.”
Even should Carneal express remorse, Boaz wrote, “His remorse is a pebble on the sands of sorrow on which these families walk for the rest of their lives.”
The victims, he said, “had no voice in the decision Mr. Carneal made that day. Their voices should be heard in the decision the Parole Board makes now.”
Members of the public are invited to view the hearings, which are set to begin at 10 a.m. on Monday.
West Kentucky Community and Technical College will host a public viewing venue in its Emerging Technology Center, room 109.
Testimony from the victims and their relatives will be streamed via a videoconference platform.
On Tuesday, Carneal will be questioned by the parole board. That event will also be streamed live to any of the public who wish to watch.
McCracken County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jamey Mills said the turnout on Monday will determine details for Tuesday.
If the hearing is well attended Monday, Tuesday’s will likely be held in the same large room, but if attendance is sparse the Tuesday event will be moved to a smaller room.
“It’s unprecedented. There’s not been a school shooter that’s come up for parole,” Mills said Friday.
“This is going to set precedent for a lot of cases.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.