The Michael Carneal parole hearings will be conducted on Sept. 19 at 10 a.m. and Sept. 20 at 8 a.m., the McCracken County 2nd Judicial Circuit announced Monday.
Parole board hearings are open to the public and will be conducted over ZOOM. West Kentucky Community and Technical College is providing a view site in the Emerging Technology Center, Room 109 on Sept. 19, and in Room 140 on Sept. 20.
