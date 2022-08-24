The parole hearing for Heath High School shooter Michael Carneal has been set for Sept. 19 and 20, the McCracken County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.
Carneal, who killed three and injured five in the Dec. 1, 1997 incident, is up for parole for the first time.
He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for 25 years.
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney James Mills said victims will testify on Sept. 19, with the parole board hearing Carneal’s case the following day.
Mills said the commonwealth is attempting to secure a venue for the public to be able to watch the virtual hearing, but no venue has been confirmed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.