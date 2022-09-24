After nearly a week’s delay, Heath High School shooter Michael Carneal is expected to learn the fate of his parole case Monday morning.
At the beginning of this week, a two-member panel of the Kentucky Parole Board heard testimony from victims of Carneal’s Dec. 1, 1997 rampage, as well as families of slain victims.
Tuesday, Carneal himself testified before the panel, making his case for parole, arguing he could do “a lot of good” if released, but giving few particulars.
At times, Board Chair Ladeidra Jones and member Larry Brock peppered Carneal with questions that appeared skeptical of his assertions, especially when it came to his plans should he be released and his understanding as a 14-year-old about the pain and suffering a shooting could cause.
Jones and Brock announced after half an hour of deliberation Tuesday that they could not come to a unanimous decision on how to rule, turning the decision over to the full eight-member parole board.
Prosecutors plan to hold a public viewing of this Monday’s hearing, which begins at 7:30 a.m., at the West Kentucky Community and Technical College Emerging Technology Center.
The hearing will also be streamed live on the Kentucky Justice & Public Safety Cabinet’s youtube page.
Individual parole cases are first heard by two-member panels, which can determine whether to grant parole or defer the next parole hearing for up to five years.
The full board can determine to release the offender, defer a decision for up to 10 years, or determine that the offender must serve their entire sentence.
In Carneal’s case, a decision to require full service of his sentence would require Carneal to spend the rest of his life in prison.
He previously pleaded guilty to the shooting that killed three and wounded five more, accepting a sentence of life without the possibility of parole for 25 years.
Most of the victims speaking last Monday opposed parole, telling the board they felt they themselves had received life sentences based on their injuries and losses.
One injured victim, Hollan Holm, spoke in favor of giving Carneal a chance to prove himself.
According to a schedule provided by the parole board, Carneal’s case will be heard following a welcome and procedural moves. The board is scheduled to hear three other cases after Carneal’s.
