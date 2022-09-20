A two-member panel of the Kentucky Parole Board could not reach a unanimous decision on Tuesday regarding parole for Michael Carneal, who pleaded guilty to the Dec. 1, 1997 shooting at Heath High School that killed three students and injured five others.
The full Kentucky Parole Board will convene on Monday to deliberate on the case.
This action comes after Carneal spoke to the two-person panel on Tuesday morning. Victims and family members of victims spoke to the parole board panel on Monday and shared how Carneal's actions nearly 25 years ago have changed their lives and continue to impact them day-to-day.
This is Carneal's first parole eligibility hearing. After he pleaded guilty, Carneal was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for 25 years.
A full report from Tuesday's hearings, including comments from Carneal, will be available in Wednesday's Paducah Sun.
