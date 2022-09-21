The Heath High School shooter’s case for parole remains in limbo for several more days, after a two-member panel of the Kentucky Parole Board could not reach a unanimous decision on his case Tuesday.
Michael Carneal, 39, testified Tuesday morning in a virtual hearing before Parole Board Chair Ladeidra Jones and member Larry Brock.
They could not come to a unanimous decision on his fate, so the entire parole board will deliberate on the case Monday morning before deciding whether to grant parole, set a date for another parole hearing in the future or require him to serve the remainder of his life sentence.
Carneal was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for 25 years after pleading guilty to the Dec. 1, 1997 shooting that killed three and wounded five others.
For about an hour, Jones and Brock questioned Carneal on his mental health history, his readiness to re-enter society, the facts of the shooting, his understanding of his responsibility and any remorse he feels.
At times, Jones and Brock expressed skepticism over Carneal’s answers, voicing doubt that he had done enough to prepare for reentry into society or that he could adequately care for his mental health in light of admissions that he still hears voices and has violent thoughts.
Carneal, 14 at the time of the shooting, said Tuesday that leading up to the shooting he had been “for years feeling alienated and different,” which exacerbated mental health problems including “hearing things.”
“It got to the point where I was hearing things in my mind to do certain things, and I was doing them. I wasn’t strong enough or I wasn’t thinking properly enough” to resist them, Carneal said.
When Jones asked whether Carneal believed voices had told him to commit the shooting, he said they told him “to put the gun in the backpack and hold it in front of me and shoot.”
Carneal claimed he didn’t specifically target the victims, but just “knew there were some people standing there.”
He said he told students he had brought the guns, which were wrapped in a blanket, for an English project, which satisfied them.
“Then I went and got the gun out of the backpack. I held it in front of me and I don’t remember firing the gun or how many times I fired it, but the next thing I remember is people laying on the ground.”
Jones and Brock questioned Carneal about the victims, some of whom he referred to as “friends,” including Nicole Hadley, who he said had been kind to him and let him sit with her on the bus when other students wouldn’t.
Carneal named each victim, and reiterated that he hadn’t targeted them or their prayer group specifically.
When Jones asked if Carneal still hears voices, he answered in the affirmative, telling her the voices sometimes tell him to hurt himself, but that he’s able to resist them.
Jones asked Carneal if he believed releasing him would be in the best interests of the safety of the Commonwealth of Kentucky, to which Carneal replied “I think I could do a lot of good out there. I think I could benefit the commonwealth.”
When asked about his plans should he be released, Carneal spoke vaguely of having family support and being willing to do any job necessary, as well as offering assurance that he would make sure to take his prescriptions and keep regular appointments with mental health professionals.
While Brock and Jones at times seemed skeptical of Carneal’s answers, he drew particular incredulity from Jones during an exchange in which he said he “didn’t know exactly the effect of what I would do … I didn’t now the hurt and the pain it would cause people.”
“Are you telling the board today that at 14 years old you did not know if you killed several people, you didn’t know that it would cause harm or hurt,” Jones asked, to which Carneal replied “It didn’t seem as real to me then as it does now.”
When Brock asked Carneal whether he believes he deserves parole, Carneal answered “I don’t know that, honestly.
“Sometimes I think that I just deserve to be killed … other times I think that due to the fact that I could do some good for a lot of people maybe, that it would be beneficial if I were released someday.”
Speaking of the victims, Brock told Carneal “You’re in prison, but in a lot of ways, they’re in a prison of their own,” and asked Carneal if he ever feels responsible in part for the wave of school shootings that have continued to plague the U.S. since Heath.
“I feel responsible for them on some level,” Carneal said, adding that he thought of suicide after he heard the news of the Columbine High School shooting in 1999.
Prompted near the end of the hour of questioning, Carneal offered a statement expressing sorrow over the shooting.
“It’s not gonna make anything better, but I want them to know that I am sorry for what I did.”
Keri Harris, a former bandmate of Carneal’s, was a few years older than him when they attended Heath together, and attended the public viewing of the hearing at West Kentucky Community and Technical College Tuesday morning.
“I was hoping to get some closure. Part of me wanted to see and hear Michael, to hear his side of the story and see if he’d ever tell us why.”
Harris, who usually attended the prayer group but didn’t go that morning and got to school around the time of the shooting, said she found Carneal’s testimony unconvincing, and couldn’t detect any emotion in what he said, like “a zombie.”
“If you’re truly sorry and he truly realizes the magnitude of what he did, you would see it in his face, in his eyes, and there was nothing,” she said.
“For me, closure would be, will I know that I can be safe, not necessarily from the world because that’s not possible, but at least from Michael? Do we know that he’s never gonna get out? Is he never gonna be able to harm somebody else again?”
Asked what she would say to the parole board, Harris said “Keep the community safe. If there is no true sign of any improvement in his mental status, keep him where he is and away from the public. And if at all possible, make the decision as fast as possible. Don’t drag it out; it just makes it worse.”
McCracken County Commonwealth’s Attorney Dan Boaz did not speculate on the reasons the panel may have been unable to reach a unanimous decision.
“We count on (the parole board) to do the right thing, and we hope they will,” he said.
Monday’s hearing begins at 7:30 a.m. local time, and will be streamed live on YouTube. Members of the public can also view the hearing in a room at WKCTC’s Emerging Technology Center.
