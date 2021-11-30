Carlisle County High School senior Hannah Draper sees a future career in helping other people through nursing, following in her mother’s footsteps.
“Ever since I was little, I saw the way that she worked and how everyone just looked at her and knew that she was a hard worker, and that she could get the job done, and that she cares for people,” Draper said.
“I wanted to have that same look on my life, too. She just really inspired me to want to be a nurse and go into the health care field.”
The 17-year-old student described her mother, Rhonda Draper, as being a “really big influence” on her and a great role model. Her mother works as a labor and delivery nurse in Paducah.
“I got to volunteer at (a Paducah) hospital and I got to go on the labor and delivery floor tour and I just got to experience the things that they go through everyday,” she said, of a summer experience before COVID-19.
“It’s a miracle every time a baby is born. It’s just a miracle. I just loved it. ... I knew that that’s where I needed to be. I needed to be somewhere where a miracle happened everyday.”
She wants to attend Murray State University and major in nursing. She hopes to either go into labor and delivery later or “something to do with kids.”
Draper, daughter of Rhonda and Barry Draper of Arlington, is the Paducah Bank Teen of the Week.
At Carlisle County, Draper has earned a 4.0 GPA. She’s been recognized as Miss Freshman, Miss Sophomore, Miss Junior and Miss CCHS. She’s a Kentucky Governor’s Scholars Program alumna and is active in school clubs and activities, such as being vice president for Beta Club and class representative for Sources of Strength.
She also was varsity captain for the Lady Comets volleyball team and overcame significant knee injuries during her eighth grade and sophomore years. The injuries meant she wasn’t able to play during her freshman and junior years, Draper said. She made the All-District team this year.
“I love volleyball. My dad really got me and my sister involved and from a young age, I was going to all of her games and watching her play, and so I was just like, ‘I want to do that, too,’ ” she said.
“I tore my ACL twice, so I have had two repairs there and so coming back and persevering through those and being able to finish out this season — it was a major accomplishment for me, and like, made me feel good that I was able to come back from those and play hard and get the awards that I did get.”
As for senior year, Draper said she’s trying not to “wish it away too fast,” but she’s ready for the next season of her life and to see new things. However, she wants to take in all the moments and spend time with friends.
