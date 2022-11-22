Carlisle County High School senior Karlie Gibson wants to better herself as she looks to the future.
Gibson, 17, has spent much of her high school years advancing herself through extracurriculars, multiple successful years of varsity softball and holding high positions and awards in many of them. She’s currently a member of numerous extracurriculars at Carlisle County High School.
“I’m a member of quite a few clubs,” Gibson said. “I’m a member of the Beta Club, vice president of the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA), I play varsity softball and did play varsity basketball, too. I’m also a member of the academic team.”
Gibson’s experiences in her extracurriculars helped to shape her into who she is today.
“I have been in Beta since my freshman year,” she said. “It’s one of those things, along with my sports, that’s helped me keep up with my grades. We have to maintain a 3.35 GPA. It’s definitely helped me to keep track of my work and turning everything in on time.”
Beta Club requirements aren’t only in GPA however.
“It’s also really helped me to get involved in the community,” she said. “As members, we are required to have a certain amount of community service hours. So, it really helps me to push myself to give more back to the people that have done so much for me and my community and be thankful to them.”
FBLA is a passion of Gibson’s as well.
“I started FBLA my sophomore year because a teacher of mine got me into it,” she said. “They also got me to apply for an officer position eventually. Now, being in it, I can honestly say that it’s one of the best decisions I’ve made. There’s just so many people who are interested in what I am interested in as well.”
Gibson is also a member of the well awarded varsity softball team at Carlisle County. In her time with the team, it’s received Kentucky Academic All State First Team, made it to the quarter finals of the All A tournament in 2022, and much more.
“I would definitely say softball has given me a lot more opportunities,” Gibson said. “I wouldn’t be on half the trips I have gone on without it. I played in the Kentucky all star game and met really great people. It’s definitely opened up a lot of connections for me.”
Gibson, daughter of Pamela Pool and Eric Gibson of Bardwell, is this week’s Murray State University Teen of the Week.
Each Tuesday, The Sun publishes articles on outstanding regional high school seniors. From the final 32 students chosen, one will be chosen as the Teen of the Year around the end of the school year. They will receive a $5,000 scholarship. A second student will receive the Inspiration Award and a $1,000 scholarship.
After high school, Gibson plans to attend college and major in general business with a minor in marketing, followed by returning for her master’s in business administration — a plan she traces to her experience with FBLA.
“I would definitely say the same person that got me into FBLA influenced this plan, Katie Samples, my old business teacher,” Gibson said. “She really talked me through the work that we did, with assignments like marketing. She helped me to see how I can use my creativity to sell my ideas.”
