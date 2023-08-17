BARDWELL — Carlisle County High School is taking steps to better prepare students for the various challenges of adulthood.
The high school plans to implement “Real World Skills Day” for its seniors. Once a semester, students will take 15-20 minutes out of their day to learn valuable life skills. A few demonstrations on the agenda include changing a tire, jumping a car, budgeting, grocery shopping and more.
CCHS Principal Michael Cole proposed the idea after a series of meetings with community partners, during which community members discussed skills graduates should possess after leaving the school. They decided there were important things for students to learn outside the general curriculum.
“That’s where this idea came from,” Cole said.
“No matter what we are doing, whether it be offering dual credit or vocational classes or whatever it is, we are looking to prepare our kids for the future.”
On Real World Skills Days, senior students will rotate through each demonstration and return to class afterward. Local businesses volunteered to assist with the demonstrations. Currently, volunteer spots are full.
“It has just been a great success so far, and we filled up all the spaces and actually added in some new things that people have sent to us,” Cole said.
The principal is overwhelmed with the community’s positive feedback.
“We have such a great community out here at Carlisle County High School. They have helped me with so much,” Cole said.
The first Real World Skills Day is planned to take place this fall in September. The program is something Carlisle County hasn’t done before.
Cole is excited to play a role in preparations for students’ success.
“Everything we do, we’re just trying to do what’s best for our students so that they can walk out of Carlisle County High School prepared for the next stage of life,” he added.
