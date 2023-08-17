CCHS

BARDWELL — Carlisle County High School is taking steps to better prepare students for the various challenges of adulthood.

The high school plans to implement “Real World Skills Day” for its seniors. Once a semester, students will take 15-20 minutes out of their day to learn valuable life skills. A few demonstrations on the agenda include changing a tire, jumping a car, budgeting, grocery shopping and more.

