Jessica Sager, a student in the Doctorate of Arts in English Pedagogy program at Murray State University, has been awarded a literacy grant for Carlisle County Middle School in Bardwell.
Sager’s grant, “Comets Community Read!,” was awarded $2,000 from the Dollar General Literacy Grant program. The grant will fund an intergenerational book club for Carlisle County Middle School students.
Each student will select an adult mentor, and each person in the pair will receive a copy of a chosen book and have a monthly “book club night” with a meal and, if the book has been adapted for film, a screening of the movie.
“I’m super-excited to be able to help the Carlisle community increase their literacy engagement through a community read program,” said Sager, who previously taught at Carlisle County Middle School and now teaches at Fulton City Middle School. “I think it will be beneficial to their community for years to come.”
Sager wrote the grant as a project for a graduate-level course in writing grants and proposals, taught by associate professor of English Danielle Nielsen.
