Carl McIntosh, 89, of Paducah, died Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at Stonecreek Nursing Home.
He was a member of Houser Grove Church of Christ, a U.S. Navy veteran, and retired from several motels where he worked in maintenance.
Survivors include one daughter, Debra Buchanan, of Paducah; one son, Doug McIntosh, of Proctor Minnesota; one sister, Shirley Holstein; three brothers, Larry McIntosh, Terry McIntosh and Ronnie McIntosh; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Vickie McIntosh; parents, Claude McIntosh and Esta McReynolds McIntosh; two brothers, Milton McIntosh and Louis McIntosh; and one grandson.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home, with Justin Hastie officiating. Burial will follow at Houser Grove Church of Christ Cemetery.
Visitation will be held Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may include donations to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN or Lourdes Hospice, P.O. Box 7100, Paducah, KY 42002-7100.
State-mandated COVID-19 restrictions are to be observed, including wearing a mask and maintaining the minimum six feet of distancing at all times.
Support may also be shown by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to share a hug, send a message or light a candle.
Lone Oak Chapel Milner & Orr Funeral Home is in charge of arrangement.
