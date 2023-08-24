MADISONVILLE — When it comes to workplace safety, Carhartt Cutting in Madisonville has become the area’s gold standard, having not recorded a lost-time workplace injury in more than 17 years and 34 days.

On Tuesday, the facility was honored with the Governor’s Safety and Health Award for the eighth time since 2006. It would have earned more if COVID-19 hadn’t caused a reduction in man hours. In order to qualify for the governor’s safety award, a facility must work at least 250,000 hours in a year. During the COVID-19 years, the facility worked a reduced workload, meaning it didn’t qualify for the award.

