Authorities in Lyon County have arrested a caregiver in what they say was a neglect case which resulted in the death of an elderly woman.
William Hammonds, 50, of Kuttawa, is in the Crittenden County Detention Center currently charged with wanton abusing or neglecting an adult. Because the woman died, those charges are expected to be upgraded in the coming days, authorities said.
On Saturday afternoon, the Lyon County Sheriff's Office and Lyon County EMS responded to a call at a home on Ky. 295 north of Kuttawa. There, they found an elderly woman, with what authorities described as life-threatening injuries. She was also malnourished, dehydrated and septic.
The woman was immediately taken to Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital. She died from her injuries just after 10 a.m. Sunday, authorities said.
Authorities said Hammonds was the woman’s only caregiver.
An autopsy of the woman will be conducted by the Western Kentucky Regional Medical Examiner’s Office in Madisonville.
