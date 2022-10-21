MURRAY — The 11th annual Construction Career Day was held Thursday at the William “Bill” Cherry Expo Center at Murray State University, drawing students from across western Kentucky to learn about how their technical center skills can be applied to a career.
Associated General Contractors of Western Kentucky sponsors the annual October exhibition with the help of several construction companies, contractors and others who bring their displays and hand-on machinery.
Other participants in the exhibition included West Kentucky Community and Technical College and the U.S. Army. WKCTC provides postsecondary training in many of the workforce fields provided at the seven area technical centers that train western Kentucky high school students.
Boyd CAT provided a simulator to give students a lifelike experience of operating a bulldozer, while Pinnacle Inc. gave students a chance to ride a trowel machine used to finish concrete and Ironworkers Local 782 of Paducah brought a 15-foot I-beam for students to try to climb and ring a small bell at the top with a slap of the hand.
Joel Crider is the workforce coordinator for AGC of Western Kentucky, and he was impressed with the turnout of students and the number of contractors and construction companies taking part in the exhibition.
“This is the best year since COVID, especially, but I’ve heard registration numbers of 1,400 to 1,500 students,” he said. “They are coming in from as far away as Ohio County. We’ve got students here from vocational schools and (agriculture) programs. It’s just a great day for them to get exposed to a lot of different careers — maybe things they never thought about.
“We’ve got more contractors who have found out that they get exposed to a lot of students in one day. Everybody’s looking for employees, so all of the apprenticeship programs have caught onto this, construction companies and (AGC of Western Kentucky) member companies. They’re seeing the value in it.”
AGC of Western Kentucky is the naming sponsor of The Paducah’s Sun’s weekly Technical Center Student of the Week feature, which showcases a technical center student from western Kentucky on the front page of the Friday edition from September through March.
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.