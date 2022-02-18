High school students who graduate with workforce study and experience often want to go where the highest-paying jobs are. Others prefer to find a good-paying job close to where they grew up.
Ballard Memorial High School senior Tyler Todd is studying to become an industrial maintenance technician, and he wants to work where his father and uncle worked in his hometown of Wickliffe.
Todd is in his fourth year in the industrial maintenance technician program at the Ballard County Career and Technical Center and is this week’s Associated General Contractors of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week.
“My whole family has always done factory work,” he said. “My uncle has been working at the paper mill for 30-plus years, and my dad used to work there.
“I’ve seen how well they did overall, and I want to do what they did. So, starting my freshman year, my grandpa told me I needed to get into trades because I already knew college wouldn’t be for me.”
Todd took welding courses at the technical center as well as industrial maintenance classes.
“I went all the way through (the welding) program, and I wanted to change it up this year,” he said. “I went all the way through my welding classes and I wanted to further what I knew.
“Just being in the electrical classes this year has taught me a lot: wiring up switches and light bulbs — from simple stuff like that to relays. I really like ti because I can learn better by using my hands than I can writing it down.”
Tom Curtsinger is Todd’s instructor in industrial maintenance.
“He’s just one of those students who just picks it up,” he said of Todd. “You can just kind of explain the concept of it without doing a lot of explanation of actual application, and he can understand the description well enough to make things work.
“He can wire things by description only; he doesn’t even have to have a schematic. He can kind of see it in his head.”
Curtsinger said that Todd has very good math skills.
“There’s a lot of math with electricity,” he said. “Tyler is just phenomenal as far as being able to do math in his head. He’s very, very smart that way.”
“Math has always come easy to me,” Todd said. “I like writing down the electrical values and calculating it.”
Curtsinger said that his class has been rewiring tool cages in other shops and pulling wire in conduit.
“He has completed just about every exercise that he needs to for my class, even though it’s February,” he said.
Todd has his Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) 10-hour certification in general industry and in construction, and he is a certified metal inert gas (MIG) welder.
“This year, he has really matured; he’s really changed from last year,” Curtsinger said. “He’s got a lot of focus. He sets a lot of goals for himself — attainable goals. He’s somebody you would love to see graduate because he’s going to be the type of employee that somebody’s going to want to really snap up.”
Todd said he wanted to get a job at the same Phoenix Paper mill where his father and uncle worked.
“It’s closer to my house; it’s in Wickliffe,” he said. “That’s what I’ve had my mind set on ever since I was a freshman.”
Todd is the son of Joel Todd of Wickliffe.
A story featuring the AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week will run in The Paducah Sun each Friday through April 1 with recipients chosen by instructors and administrators at the seven area technical centers that serve students in the state’s 13 westernmost counties.
In addition to the Ballard County Career and Technical Center, the 29 AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Students of the Week are chosen from the, Caldwell Regional Career Center, Four Rivers Career Academy in Fulton County, Marshall County Technical Center, Mayfield-Graves County Area Technology Center, Murray-Calloway County Area Technology Center and Paducah Area Technical Center.
The Ballard County Career and Technical Center serves students from Ballard Memorial High School, where it is located.
Along with industrial maintenance, the area technology center offers courses in agriculture, business, family and consumer science (BMHS building), health science and welding.
At the area technical centers, students are learning skills in many career areas that will help them join the workforce upon graduation and help fill the need for skilled workers in western Kentucky.
