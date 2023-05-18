The Kentucky Career Center at 416 S. Sixth St. has been hosting weekly career fairs since February, providing a wide variety of jobs for those seeking them.
Mary Anne Medlock, the business services liaison for the Purchase Region, said the career center is more than just a place to look for job openings.
“Employers have been using the career center for years and years and years,” she said. “We want them to utilize the center. We want them to come in and feel that this is their space.
“But, during COVID, that wasn’t available, and we had slowly allowed employers to come in.”
In January, the Kentucky Workforce Board offered to work with the Kentucky Career Center staff who are a business services team to organize with the job fairs.
Job fairs are held at the Kentucky Career Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Tuesday. Appointments are not necessary, and there are several businesses who come in each week, with the types of businesses changing week to week.
“We started in February, just to see if there was an interest,” Medlock said. “I sent an email out to about 200 employers, and within two hours, all the slots for February were taken. So, we thought, ‘Oh. There’s interest.’
“It was really important for us to organize something like this and have it happen on a regular basis that people in the community can go, ‘Oh, it’s Tuesday. I’m looking for a new job. Let’s go down to the career center.’ ”
Medlock added that the career fairs have done well, serving 70 employers since February with 17 of those — almost one-fourth — being repeat customers, returning to other career fairs.
Last Tuesday, employers attending the career fair included Four Rivers Behavioral Health, Office Price, People Plus Inc., Pilgrims, Progress Rail Services and Cornerstone of Hope Kentucky.
“As long as employers are interested, we’re going to do this,” Medlock said. “One of the things that has been a real challenge for us is that we could never guarantee that job-seekers would be in the building.”
Medlock said there is a pattern to how people look for jobs, and she feels that Tuesday is the best day of the week to have a career fair.
“I’ve done this for 22 years, so I understand that there is a flow to how people look for jobs,” she said. “On Mondays and Tuesdays, the centers are always really busy, but by Thursdays and Fridays, it’s a little different situation. More case management happens during that time.
“So, I always do job fairs on Tuesdays. I have for all these years, because by Wednesday, people are not interested in job-searching and have moved on to other things, and they’re also waiting to hear back from the jobs that they’ve applied to.”
Vicki Morgan, a human resources manager at Progress Rail Services, based in Mayfield, said her company was seeking enough people to reach its facility’s capacity of almost 300 employees.
“We have a little bit over 200 right now, so we’re looking to add about 75 to 80 more,” she said. “We are looking for skill trades, so we’re look for welders, electricians, mechanics, painters and sand-blasters — things of that nature.
“…What we do specifically is we rebuild locomotives as well as the engines that go in the locomotives. It’s a great career opportunity. The rail industry is not going anywhere; there’s always going to be a need to rebuild locomotives, engines and other rail needs.”
Office Pride is routine janitorial commercial cleaning services company that hires people to clean offices and other business or administration buildings.
“We are looking for people from all walks of life, from high-schoolers to the folks who are retired,” Nick Morris said. “The unique part about our job is it can typically be a really, really good fit for a lot of people because it is after hours. Sometimes, that can be a drawback, but if they have a full-time job and they want to pick up some additional income, it’s kind of what we’re geared toward.”
Morris said most of the jobs they have are part-time, usually after working hours, and most of the jobs offer 15 to 25 hours per week.
Services provided by the Kentucky Career Center include building a resume, helping to fill out online applications and removing barriers to employment like providing accommodation equipment through vocational rehabilitation, getting a GED, drawing unemployment insurance or farmers wanting to move into non-farm work.
“The partners here offer a wise variety of services,” Medlock said. “We look at you as an individual and then try to surround you with what you need and what we’re allowed to provide through the programs.”
More information about Kentucky Career Centers across Kentucky or the office in Paducah can be found at kcc.ky.gov. The Paducah office can be reached by calling 270-575-7000, then pushing option 2.
