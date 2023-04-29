Flowering dogwoods (Cornus florida) are cyclical bloomers, alternating being completely covered with glistening white, pink, and even red flowers one year followed by fewer and often smaller flowers the next year. Each spring the Lighted Dogwood Trail reminds of how lovely the trees are even in an off year.
Unfortunately, the late December 2022 near record breaking minus 20-30 degree windchill, followed by early January 2023 record breaking 20-30 degree temperatures above normal high have taken their toll on older as well as young dogwoods.
We are well enough into spring to take a serious look at our dogwoods to know what is dead and how to help that which is alive:
Dead: Cut back dead wood (it snaps when bent) into live wood. If the following occur: the tree winds up lopsided, the root system will not support the tree; and/or over half of the tree remains, remove the tree.
Care: Keep the soil moist by mulching 3” from the trunk to the drip-line. Remove suckers(base of tree) and water sprouts(leaves oversized, and branches grow straight up, and lighter bark than normal). Loosely wrap the trunk with tree-wrap or gutter screening or wrap to protect the bark from the sun while allowing air flow.
Replant with Rutger’s hybridized varieties crosses between C. florida and C. kousa that exhibit the best of both types. C. kousa(Korean dogwood) leaves appear before they bloom in early May well after the last frost. The dark foliage provides the perfect background to its pointed rather than oval petals (actually bracts or modified leaves). This year kousa is blooming about a week early.
THINGS TO DO
Garden — Snap spent iris flowers just after reaching maturity. Cut stems early morning contain the most moisture, immediately place in water. Remove fingerprints on the stems by wiping the entire stem. Incorporate fragrance into the garden. Plant aromatic perennials where they can be brushed against along walkways, patios, etc. Include: English lavender, mint (in pots to contain their spread), native honeysuckle, garden and creeping phlox, rosemary, and thyme. Walk on thyme to release its aroma. Prune to shape it now and to use, anytime during the growing season until mid-September.
Houseplants — April has been colder than usual. Begin acclimating houseplants to the outdoors that overwintered once the average day temperature is consistently 60 degrees.
Trees and Shrubs — Cut lilac blooms before they go to seed to encourage production of buds for next year. Whether to keep a plant and prune out all winterkill or remove the plant depends on the dead percentage, is it showing signs of coming back, how much shaping and regrowth is needed and most important is it a significant plant to you. My miniature is sending out new growth at its base. Knock-out is rotted and is coming out.
Vegetables — Sow basil seed or plant May 4-18 or when the temperature is a consistent 60 degrees. It likes full sun and dappled afternoon shade in moist, well-drained soil and water only when the soil is dry.
Before tilling, check the soil as to moisture. Wet soil can be damaged by tilling when it is wet. Grab a handful of soil, squeeze it into a ball. If it holds its shape, it is too wet to till. Till only when the ball is slightly crumbly.
EVENTS
Today -Lyon Co. Master Gardeners Native Plant Sale, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Lee S. Jones Park Convention Bldg., 510 State Rte. 93 S., Eddyville. For information 270-388-2341.
May 2 — “Entomology-Beneficial insects and garden spiders”, McCracken Co. Master Gardeners Toolbox Series, 5 p.m., McCracken Co. Ext. Office, 2025 New Holt Rd., Paducah, For more information 270-554-9520.
May 3 — “Hummingbird Friendly Backyards” Lunch Break Gardening Series, Marshall Co. Ext. Office, 1933 Mayfield Rd., Benton. RSVP before May 1, $12 includes lunch. Call 270-527-3285.
May 6 — Open Gate Garden Club’s “Restore Dogwood Plantings Project” Sale’ 8-10 a.m., McCracken Co. Extension Office, 2025 New Holt Rd., Paducah. Five for $10, or $2 each, cash only.
