Flowering dogwoods (Cornus florida) are cyclical bloomers, alternating being completely covered with glistening white, pink, and even red flowers one year followed by fewer and often smaller flowers the next year. Each spring the Lighted Dogwood Trail reminds of how lovely the trees are even in an off year.

Unfortunately, the late December 2022 near record breaking minus 20-30 degree windchill, followed by early January 2023 record breaking 20-30 degree temperatures above normal high have taken their toll on older as well as young dogwoods.

