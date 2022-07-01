A carbon-cleaning company is expanding to McCracken County.
HHO Carbon Clean Systems is narrowing down a location for a manufacturing, fabrication and office-space facility by July’s end, with construction “hopefully starting by the end of August,” said Jared English, founder and CEO. The news was announced on Thursday.
The Massac County-based company specializes in removing carbon buildup from gasoline and diesel engines using HHO, or oxyhydrogen — a mixture of hydrogen (H2) and oxygen (O2) gases at a two-to-one stoichiometric ratio. Formed from water electrolysis, the gas mixture lacks H2O’s covalent bonds and is used in welding and, more recently, as an eco-friendly alternative for engine cleaning through carbon-reactive combustion.
English said the company emerged from downtime during the COVID-19 pandemic at the other business he owns, A1 Automotive Repair, in his hometown of Metropolis, Illinois.
“I had some time on my hands and decided to tackle a few problems we saw,” said English, an Automotive Service Excellence-certified automotive and diesel technician. “We’re based on green energy, lowering emissions and saving people money on vehicle downtime.
“I want to say that the state of Kentucky stepped up and helped streamline this process. (GPED and others) were nice to work with, and we’re excited to come into the state.”
Company co-owner Dean Owen thanked the state’s Kentucky Business Investment program in a news release.
“We are utilizing hydrogen to reduce fuel consumption and maintenance cost by material amounts. I see firsthand how consumers are struggling with increased fuel costs and the strain it makes on their budget,” Owen said.
“Utilizing the state of Kentucky’s KBI program, we are creating good-paying jobs and revolutionizing an industry using green technology that helps eliminate greenhouse gases and many other EPA and OSHA concerns. A lot of people talk about using green technology, in western Kentucky, we are doing so.”
“We’ve expanded to where we needed both dedicated automotive and manufacturer space to start leaning into the progress we’ve made,” said Cord Koch, sales and marketing director. As of now, the company still runs with seven employees based out of A1. “It seems like this is a win-win from whatever angle you come at this from.”
The company has five franchisee locations in Blairsville, Georgia; Las Vegas; Mobile, Alabama; Springfield, Illinois, and Woodleaf, North Carolina.
English told The Sun that he’s applied to patent a hydrogen-based torch model for distribution.
“We have several parts to the company, which was one of the driving forces to partner with Kentucky and build a manufacturing facility,” he said.
According to the news release, GPED projects 35 new full-time jobs at a $25 per hour average pay rate, plus benefits. The organization is investing $6.65 million in the new facility and equipment, citing fuel efficiency, annual filter savings and reduced safety concerns as motivation.
“Environmental sustainability, managing energy costs and speed to market are key drivers for today’s consumers,” said GPED President Bruce Wilcox in the news release. “HHO Carbon Clean Systems’ decision to locate in our community checks all of those boxes.”
In the news release, Gov. Andy Beshear also welcomed the company.
“I want to welcome HHO Carbon Clean Systems to the commonwealth as this young, but rapidly growing company creates dozens of new jobs for residents in Paducah and the surrounding region,” Beshear said. “This is an innovative company focused on sustainable practices, and its leaders clearly have a great vision for the future. I can’t wait to see HHO succeed in Kentucky.”
McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer called English’s arrival “a great asset,” while Paducah Mayor George Bray extended the city’s welcome.
