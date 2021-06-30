MAYFIELD — A Graves County man was arrested and charged with filing a false report to police after claiming his vehicle was stolen at gunpoint.
Shannon Wilson, 54, initially reported two masked men flagged him down along U.S. 45 South Saturday night and that one of them threatened Wilson with a handgun before stealing his 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt and driving toward the Wingo area, authorities said.
The vehicle was found abandoned in Mayfield the next day.
A surveillance video, however, revealed to Graves County Sheriff’s deputies that parts of Wilson’s account did not occur. When questioned, Wilson allegedly admitted he wasn’t truthful and changed his story, but still contended his car was stolen from a different location, authorities said. He also allegedly said it wasn’t carjacking like he had initially claimed.
The case remains under investigation, authorities said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.