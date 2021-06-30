A car rear-ended a horse-drawn carriage on U.S. 45 Monday morning, sending two to the hospital and a horse running.
At approximately 7 a.m., Graves County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an incident involving a horse and buggy. Kim Wilson, 36, of Mayfield was traveling on U.S. 45 South toward Mayfield and collided with the rear of a horse and buggy operated by Levi Stutzman, 50, and passenger Katie Stutzman, 48, both of Mayfield, authorities said.
The Stutzmans were ejected from the buggy and off the roadway. Meanwhile, the horse had broken free and ran away. Mayfield-Graves County EMS took the Stutzmans to Jackson Purchase Medical Center for what authorities described as “non-life-threatening injuries.”
The Mayfield-Graves County Rescue Squad also responded to assist in traffic control and to clean up the roadway.
The horse was later found in the Pryorsburg community.
