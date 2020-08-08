The novel coronavirus is worse in southern Illinois than it is in the Chicago area, and college parties thrown by returning students risk exacerbating the spread of COVID-19, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said at an appearance at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale earlier this week.
Southern Illinois’ Region 5 of the state’s COVID-19 mitigation plan had a test positivity rate of 7.3% as of Aug. 1, while the Region 4 Metro East area on the Missouri line had a rate of 7.2%. Those were pushing the 8% threshold which would initiate state action to mitigate the spread of the virus.
The other regions range from 3.1% in eastern Illinois to 6.4% in Kankakee and Will counties. Region 11, which includes all of Chicago, had a 4.9% positivity rate.
If a region hits the 8% positivity rate for three days, or if the positivity rate increases for seven of 10 days along with sustained seven-day increase in hospital admissions, it would also initiate mitigation efforts. Those include moving some sectors of the economy back to restrictions seen in previous phase.
Pritzker commended the Carbondale City Council for passing a face mask mandate that could allow for fines and warned that even though the virus has a 95% recovery rate for those 42 days removed from a positive diagnosis, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health, health effects can often be long-lasting, even for those that were otherwise healthy.
Jackson County Health Department Administrator Bart Hagston said over the past 21 days Jackson County saw 287 new cases of COVID-19, representing 44% of the county’s total cases to date.
“Almost 70% of those new cases during this timeframe have been in young adults, those in their teens and late 20s,” Hagston said.
Some of the outbreaks in Jackson County originated at parties held by students coming back early for orientations and athletics, the governor said.
