University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto made a stop in Paducah on Monday to talk about how the university works for the state with a presence in all 120 Kentucky counties through its Extension offices.

“I am proud to say that — thanks to the work of countless people over a long 160-year history — we are the university of, for and with Kentucky,” he told The Sun. “We feel like our borders are the borders of the state, not just our campus in Lexington.”

Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In