University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto made a stop in Paducah on Monday to talk about how the university works for the state with a presence in all 120 Kentucky counties through its Extension offices.
“I am proud to say that — thanks to the work of countless people over a long 160-year history — we are the university of, for and with Kentucky,” he told The Sun. “We feel like our borders are the borders of the state, not just our campus in Lexington.”
Capilouto said he was following the progress of the rebuilding of the UK Research and Education Center in Princeton, which was damaged by a tornado and lines of storms on Dec. 10-11, 2021.
“Our experiment and research farm was destroyed,” he said. “I visited there shortly after that and met with some farmers who were most interested in whether we were going to rebuild that.
“To hear them say to me that if it weren’t for the research that went on there — the place has been around nearly a hundred years — ‘My family would have been bankrupt and lost our farm generations ago.’ ”
Capilouto added that the Princeton facility’s buildings are expected to be completed in spring 2025 and plans to visit the site today (Tuesday).
Capilouto also said the university has “a great partnership with the community college here,” speaking about the UK College of Engineering located at West Kentucky Community and Technical College. He recalled meeting students in the program on his last visit to Paducah.
“It was one of the few times I have met a mother and daughter in an engineering class,” he said. “Both of them told me they wouldn’t have been able to leave Paducah for an engineering degree.”
Capilouto said he was fascinated by the community philanthropic support for the community college.
“There have been meaningful contributions by good citizens; I typically see that,” he said.
In addition, Capilouto said there were several students from the Jackson Purchase area of Kentucky attending the university, including 270 students from McCracken County alone, with 50 of those being first-year students.
Other counties sending students to the main UK campus in Lexington include Ballard, 15 students (five first-year); Calloway, 54 (eight first-year); Carlisle, 10 (one first-year); Fulton, 11 (seven first-year); Graves, 83 (22 first-year); Hickman, five (two first-year); and Marshall, 91 (22 first-year).
In all, the eight-county region has 539 students at the University of Kentucky with 117 being first-year students there.
“We didn’t ask for any state support for it and we didn’t get any state support for it, but we saw the need for more physicians, especially in underserved areas,” Capilouto said. “Rather than work to expand our campus in Lexington, we opened a campus in Bowling Green and one in northern Kentucky. We already have a two-year program in eastern Kentucky.
“The premise is that if you recruit and educate students from the area in their area, the likelihood of their remaining is greater.”
Capilouto became the university’s 12th president on July 1, 2011. During his tenure, the university grew from $2.7 billion to $5.6 billion in total operations.
