KUTTAWA — Boats on the water are not an unusual sight in the Kuttawa community. However, once a year, the number and horsepower seem to double when the Cannonball Run comes into town. This year’s charity poker run takes place today through Sunday.

Jeff Hoefling, who heads up the run, explained that he got the idea while out to dinner with some friends after attending a Poker Run on Lake Cumberland.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In