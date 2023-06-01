KUTTAWA — Boats on the water are not an unusual sight in the Kuttawa community. However, once a year, the number and horsepower seem to double when the Cannonball Run comes into town. This year’s charity poker run takes place today through Sunday.
Jeff Hoefling, who heads up the run, explained that he got the idea while out to dinner with some friends after attending a Poker Run on Lake Cumberland.
“After a few drinks, we decided we could do it too,” he joked.
Hoefling has been boating at Barkley for the last 30 years, so he knew that he had some contacts in the area that could help out. Enter Wayne and Lisa Breedlove, who Hoefling calls “two of my favorite people in the world.”
“None of this could have happened or grown to what it is now without their help, hospitality and crew,” he said.
According to Hoefling, the first year started out local with roughly 50 to 60 boats, the majority of which were piloted from people in the tri-state area. Terry Martin, who helps Hoefling run the event, added that it was the local area that helped inspire them.
“We are local boaters who are on Lake Barkley and Kentucky Lake almost every weekend in the summer,” said Martin, adding that they also attend poker runs around the country when they can fit it into their schedule.
“We felt that some of our friends from around the country should experience our wonderful lakes as well as Lyon County. It really is our little slice of heaven.”
Martin also encourages those who aren’t boating to come out and check out the event.
“We would love for the community to come down to Old Kuttawa and see some of these beautiful boats,” he said, adding that he thinks children would love to see them.
According to Martin, the best time to see the boats will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on today and tomorrow morning. They will all be gathered waiting to head out together for the day. The fleet should return around 5 p.m., but that will vary.
This will be the seventh annual Kuttawa Cannonball Run, and the event has taken off. Participation is expected to hit 150-160 boats this year. There are already 130 boats pre-registered with pilot representing 17 different states. But the support still stays local.
One part of the run is the auction that happens every Saturday night. Last year, according to Martin, the auction raised over $100,000. And a lot of that money gets donated right back into Lyon County. But this year, the support will look a little different.
This year, last night has been dubbed “Tannah Night.” Tannah Gibbs is the 16-year-old daughter of Keith and Niki Matchen. Keith Matchen is a coach for the high school boys basketball team, and Tannah Gibbs attends Lyon County High School. In 2017, she was diagnosed with Niemann Pick Type C, a rare genetic disorder also known as childhood Alzheimer’s. Previously, grant funding helped to cover her expenses associated with a large amount of travel for treatments and appointments. However, these grants are no longer available. So, the Cannonball Run is going to help.
“A few people reached out to us, and some of the proceeds from Thursday night food sales will go to her family,” explained Hoefling.
The community, boats and food will be located by Hu-B’s in Kuttawa on Thursday evening from 6 to 10 p.m.
