Mayfield Consumer Products has submitted a letter to the state of Kentucky officially notifying the Office of Employer and Apprenticeship Services the Mayfield candle factory is closing, and about half the people who worked there will be permanently laid off.
The candle factory collapsed when a tornado tore through Mayfield on Dec. 10, resulting in nine deaths connected to the factory alone. Across Graves County as a whole, more than 20 people died because of the storms.
In a letter to the Office of Employer and Apprenticeship Services dated Jan. 10, Mayfield Consumer Products wrote it is permanently closing the Mayfield plant and speeding up its plans to open a facility less than 10 miles away in Hickory.
The company said it plans to transfer 250 positions to the new facility at Hickory Point, which is at 22 Rifle Trail. However, MCP said the new facility will not have enough space to move its entire operation there, and the employees who are not offered a transfer to the new facility will be permanently laid off.
“The Company expects all layoffs in Mayfield to be permanent and no bumping rights exist,” according to the letter.
The letter goes on to explain the company is giving less than 60 days’ notice of the closure of the Mayfield facility because the cessation was caused by a natural disaster.
“Neither the disaster nor the resulting business circumstances were foreseeable at the time notice would typically have been required,” according to the letter.
A group of survivors of the candle factory collapse is suing MCP, claiming the company demonstrated “flagrant indifference” to their rights, alleging that employees were not allowed to go home early as the storm approached the Mayfield area. The suit accuses the company of violating Kentucky occupational safety and health workplace standards by keeping employees in the factory that night.
