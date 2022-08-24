PADNWS-08-24-22 MCP VIOLATIONS - PHOTO

The Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory collapsed when a tornado tore through Mayfield on Dec. 10, 2021, resulting in nine deaths connected to the factory alone.

 WPSD LOCAL 6

MAYFIELD — Following the death of nine employees at the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory during the Dec. 10, 2021 tornado, the company is now facing seven Occupational Safety and Health Administration violations. Over 100 employees were trapped in the building after it collapsed.

According to the United States Department of Labor, “six employees were killed due to multiple blunt force trauma injuries after manufacturing building collapses.” The violations carry initial penalties totaling $40,000.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In