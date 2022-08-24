MAYFIELD — Following the death of nine employees at the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory during the Dec. 10, 2021 tornado, the company is now facing seven Occupational Safety and Health Administration violations. Over 100 employees were trapped in the building after it collapsed.
According to the United States Department of Labor, “six employees were killed due to multiple blunt force trauma injuries after manufacturing building collapses.” The violations carry initial penalties totaling $40,000.
Of the seven violations, four fall under blood-borne pathogens, two relate to emergency action plans and one falls under maintenance, safeguards and operational features for exit routes.
The violations are listed as serious, and have a fatality degree attached to them.
MCP contested all violations on June 28, after they were issued on June 6. In a statement to WPSD Local 6, company leaders said they respectfully disagree with OSHA and “are actively working to present our case in response to the citations.”
Each blood-borne pathogen violation has a penalty of $4,500. Those alleged violations include:
The schedule and method of implementation for paragraphs (d) Methods of Compliance, (e) HIV and HBV Research Laboratories and Production Facilities, (f) Hepatitis B Vaccination and Post-Exposure Evaluation and Follow-up, (g) Communication of Hazards to Employees, and (h) Recordkeeping, of this standard.
The Exposure Control Plan shall be reviewed and updated at least annually and whenever necessary to reflect new or modified tasks and procedures which affect occupational exposure and to reflect new or revised employee positions with occupational exposure. The review and update of such plans shall also reflect changes in technology that eliminate or reduce exposure to the pathogens and document annually consideration and implementation of appropriate commercially available and effective safer medical devices to eliminate or minimize exposure.
The employer shall make available the hepatitis B vaccine and vaccination series to all employees who have occupational exposure, and post-exposure evaluation and follow-up to all employees who have had an exposure incident.
The employer shall train each employee with occupational exposure in accordance with the requirements of this section. Such training must be provided at no cost to the employee and during working hours. The employer shall institute a training program and ensure employee participation in the program.
The emergency action plan violations carry a $7,000 each and include:
An employer must have and maintain an employee alarm system. The employee alarm system must use a distinctive signal for each purpose and comply with the requirements in § 1910.165, which mandates the scope and application of alarm systems.
An employer must review the emergency action plan with each employee covered by the plan when it is developed, when the employee’s responsibilities change or when the plan is changed.
The final violation also carries a $7,000 penalty and includes:
Exit routes must be free and unobstructed. No materials or equipment may be placed, either permanently or temporarily, within the exit route. The exit access must not go through a room that can be locked, such as a bathroom, to reach an exit or exit discharge, nor may it lead into a dead-end corridor. Stairs or a ramp must be provided where the exit route is not substantially level.
The DOL’s case status is open, meaning violations can be added or removed until it is closed.
MCP is in the process of a $33.3 million expansion in the Hickory Industrial Park. The company announced in January it would not reopen the Mayfield location and would lay off 250 of the 500 employees. The Hickory site expansion is slated to employ more than 500 people full-time over the next five years and is expected to be complete by 2023.
