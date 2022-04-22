Candidates running for elected office in Kentucky are required to report their campaign finances if they intend to raise or spend more than $3,000 over the course of their campaign.
Most candidates were required to file 30-day Pre-Election Finance Statements to the Kentucky Registry of Election Finance (KREF) by April 19. Candidates who do not intend to raise or spend more than $3,000 during their campaigns can file exemptions, which means they do not have to file reports with KREF unless they raise or spend over $3,000.
Candidates who have previously run for office are allowed to transfer funds from previous campaigns to their current campaign, but the transfer must be reported in financial report receipts.
Candidate financial statements are available for the public to inspect at kref.ky.gov.
Here is a look at what candidates running for elected office in McCracken County have raised and spent over the total course of their campaigns. Candidates are listed in alphabetical order and by office they are running for:
Judge-executive
• Craig Clymer (R): raised $49.096.53, spent $7,492.51.
• Matt Moore (R): raised $0, spent $0 as of Jan. 6. No 30-day pre-election report filed as of Thursday. Moore expects to raise or spend more than $3,000.
• Gary Vander Boegh (D): Exempt from filing KREF reports.
County Commissioner District 1
• Bill Bartleman (R): Exempt from filing KREF reports.
County Commissioner District 2
• Richard Abraham (R): Exempt from filing KREF reports.
• Jeff Parker (R): raised $19,050, spent $9,343.15.
County Commissioner District 3
• Yolanda Johnson (D): raised $2,529.92; spent $1,564.58.
• Eddie Jones (R): raised $1,100, spent: $0.
Sheriff
• Ryan Norman (R): raised $50,225, spent $43,893.58.
• Wes Orazine (R): raised $2,050; spent $2,003.36.
Jailer
• Jonathan Griggs (R): raised $0, spent $0.
• David Knight (R): raised $2,100, spent $2,045.57.
• Dan Sims (R): raised $12,690.06, spent $7,700.
Clerk
• Jamie Huskey (R): raised $18,085, spent $11,488.07.
Attorney
• Cade Foster (R): raised $56,563, spent $22,798.33.
Coroner
• Amanda Melton (R): raised $1,828.68, spent $197.87 as of Jan. 26. Melton has not filed a 30-day pre-election report filed as of Thursday. Melton expects to raise or spend more than $3,000.
Constable District 1
• Mark Foglesong (D): Exempt from filing KREF reports.
• Mark Hayden (R): Exempt from filing KREF reports.
Constable District 2
• Eric Augustus (R): Exempt from filing KREF reports.
• Mike Steele (R): Exempt from filing KREF reports.
Constable District 3
• Tony Veltri (R): Exempt from filing KREF reports.
PVA
• Bill Dunn (R): Exempt from filing KREF reports.
Second District Judge, First Division
• Todd Jones: Exempt from filing KREF reports.
Second District Judge, Second Division
• Amanda Branham: raised $0, spent $0 as of Jan. 26. Branham has not filed a 30-day pre-election report as of Thursday. Branham expects to raise or spend more than $3,000.
• Chris Hollowell: Exempt from filing KREF reports.
• James Mills: raised $12,640.70, spent $9,245.47.
• Craig F. Newbern Jr.: Exempt from filing KREF reports.
Second Circuit Judge, First Division
• Joseph Roark: raised $22,365.90, spent $16,960.57.
• Charles Walter: raised $27,895, spent $18,379.17.
Second Circuit Judge, Second Division
• William “Tony” Kitchen: Exempt from filing KREF reports (Financial reporting being handled by a Candidate Campaign Committee).
Second Circuit Judge, Third Division (Family Court)
• Deanna Henschel: Exempt from filing KREF reports.
City Commissioners
• Kiesha Curry: No campaign finance reports filed as of Thursday. Curry expects to raise or spend more than $3,000.
• Carol Gault: No campaign finance reports filed as of Thursday. Gault expects to raise or spend more than $3,000.
• David Guess: Exempt from filing KREF reports.
• Raynarldo Henderson: $0 raised, $0 spent.
• Mike Reed: Exempt from filing KREF reports.
• Robert Smith: No campaign finance reports filed as of Thursday. Smith expects to raise or spend more than $3,000.
• Dujuan Thomas: Exempt from filing KREF reports.
• Sandra Wilson: $233.58 raised, $0 spent.
