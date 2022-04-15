With primaries coming up in May, McCracken County voters will get a chance to meet and hear from candidates running for elected office at two upcoming candidate forums that will be held in the coming days.
The McCracken County Farm Bureau will host a candidate forum Monday at 6 p.m. at the McCracken County Extension Office at 2025 New Holt Road. Agency Manager Ricky Greenwell said McCracken County candidates from the judge-executive race, district judge race, circuit judge race, sheriff’s race and county commissioner races will be at the forum, among other candidates.
Paducah- McCracken County NAACP is also hosting a candidate forum on Tuesday at West Kentucky Community and Technical College’s Crounse Hall at 4810 Alben Barkley Dr. There will be a meet-and-greet opportunity for voters to meet and speak with candidates at 6 p.m., followed by the candidate forum from 6:30 to 8 p.m. NAACP Vice President Corbin Snardon said all candidates running for office in McCracken County have been invited to the candidate forum. He added that there will be candidates at the forum running for judge-executive, county commissioner, city commissioner, district judge, circuit judge, sheriff and constable, among other candidates.
The primary election will be held on May 17. In Kentucky, Democrat and Republican primaries are closed elections, meaning that only voters registered to a certain party can cast votes in those primaries. All registered voters can vote in non-partisan primary races.
All of the contested primary elections for McCracken County elected offices are in the Republican primary, meaning that only registered Republicans can cast votes for these races. However, there will be one non-partisan race for district judge (Second Judicial District, Second Division), which all registered McCracken County voters can cast a vote in. The top two vote getters in the district judge primary will move on to the general election in November.
Here are the following contested local elections that will appear on primary ballots. The name and order of the candidates are written as they will appear on ballots:
• County Judge-Executive (Republican): Craig Z. Clymer, Matt Moore.
• Sheriff (Republican): Wesley R. Orazine, Ryan Norman.
• Jailer (Republican): David Knight, Dan L. Sims, Jonathan Griggs.
• County Commissioner, Second District (Republican): Richard Abraham, Jeff G. Parker.
• Constable, Second Magisterial District (Republican): Mike Steele, Eric Augustus.
• District Judge, Second Judicial District Second Division (Non-partisan): Chris Hollowell, James Mills, Amanda Branham, Craig F. Newbern Jr.
