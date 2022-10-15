A candidate forum will be held Tuesday at Crounce Hall’s auditorium on the campus of West Kentucky Community and Technical College.
A meet-and-greet will be held at 5 p.m., with the forum scheduled to begin at 5:30 and end at 7:30.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
A candidate forum will be held Tuesday at Crounce Hall’s auditorium on the campus of West Kentucky Community and Technical College.
A meet-and-greet will be held at 5 p.m., with the forum scheduled to begin at 5:30 and end at 7:30.
The forum is sponsored by WKCTC, the Paducah-McCracken County NAACP Chapter and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. Theta Omega Omega Chapter. Admission is free to the public.
Corbin Snardon, the second vice president of the local NAACP chapter, said the focus of the forum is to give local voters a chance to learn about local candidates.
“It is going to feature, pretty much, every local race within McCracken County,” he said. “That would include judge executive, city and county commission races, district judge, circuit judge, constable, sheriff and school board races for the Paducah and McCracken County districts.”
The forum will not be held as a debate. Candidates will have an opportunity to speak about their platform.
“Because there are several races that have uncontested candidates, those candidates will have a shorter amount of time to speak,” Snardon said. “They will have the opportunity to give their platform very briefly.
“Contested candidates will have the same opportunity to speak on their platform, but will be given more time, since they are in a contested race.”
Audience members will have the opportunity to question contested candidates, especially those running for a city or county commission seat as time permits.
“We focus primarily on the most local races, so that would be the city, county and judge races,” he said. “Higher-level candidates such as the race between Congressman (James) Comer and Jimmy Ausbrooks — they are not confirmed to be in attendance. We did not send an invitation to them. The same think with (Charles) Booker and (Sen.) Rand Paul. We wanted to focus primarily on the locality.”
Shirley Massie will be the event’s moderator. Massie is a retired educator and a member of co-sponsor Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.
Snardon said the NAACP is continuing its encouragement of people to vote and to visit govoteky.com to see where their voting precinct is. That can be found by clicking on the “Track your ballot and review your registration” button.
The forum can be seen Tuesday on Paducah Channel 2 and will be posted to Channel 2’s YouTube channel and to the Paducah-McCracken County NAACP Chapter Facebook page.
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.