Barkley Regional Airport wasn’t spared from the recent spate of flight cancellations across the country as the omicron variant, coupled with winter weather, wreaked havoc for travelers and airlines.
More than 850 flights were canceled by midday Wednesday and that number ticked higher throughout the day, according to data from the flight-tracking website FlightAware.
There were nearly 1,300 cancellations for flights entering, leaving or inside the U.S. Tuesday, and about 1,500 on Monday.
SkyWest led U.S. carriers with 195 cancellations, followed by United with 158 and Delta with 103. SkyWest, a regional airline based in Utah, has suffered an elevated level of cancellations after severe weather hit several of its hubs, including Chicago’s O’Hare International, but it’s reporting the same staffing issues because of COVID-19.
“We had some cancellations recently due to staff issues and weather,” said Dennis Rouleau, airport executive director.
“We had cancellations Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Whenever and wherever there is a cancellation it is extremely frustrating, no matter what the cause is or whether it’s the holidays or not.”
SkyWest, flying under the United Express banner, provides daily flights between Barkley Regional Airport and Chicago’s O’Hare, as part of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Essential Air Service.
Rouleau said the airport’s holiday travel this year had seemed a little bit heavier than normal, but COVID has played a part in the recent cancellations with its impact on staffing.
“This new variant doesn’t discriminate. It doesn’t just affect pilots, it doesn’t just affect cab drivers ... it affects everybody.”
SkyWest serves as a feeder for United and also provides contract services with Delta Airlines.
“Whenever you’re interconnected with another airline, a major airline, if there’s a weather delay at the hub, that’s just going to trickle down to the airline no matter where it is,” Rouleau said.
According to the Associated Press, omicron has intensified already significant staffing issues for airlines, which winnowed workforces in 2020 as air travel collapsed, only to be broadsided when vaccination rates jumped and millions of people felt comfortable flying again this year.
That could translate to travel headaches for hundreds of thousands of people if cancellations maintain the current pace into the weekend. The Transportation Security Administration expects the Monday after New Year’s will be one of the busiest days of the holiday season.
According to TSA checkpoint data, the number of people flying this holiday season far exceeds last year — before COVID-19 vaccinations were available — but still trails 2019 traveler numbers.
In addition to that, “I know there’s weather coming into Chicago. It’s a concern,” Rouleau said Thursday.
“You never know how bad. They’re expecting some snow and I guess it could be about 8-12 inches. That will definitely impact operations at O’Hare, or any airport for that matter.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
