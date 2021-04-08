“I’m in shock.”
That was Dylan Chambers’ reaction when the final votes were counted Tuesday night in the 2021 Massac County Consolidated Election.
Chambers, who turned 19 two weeks ago, received 171 votes to become Ward 2 alderman in the City of Metropolis. His competitor, Penny Emery, had 125. Incumbent John Taylor did not run for re-election.
“This is the first start, this is what we hope for, this is what we’ve been looking at,” Chambers said.
Don Canada, current Metropolis Ward 2 alderman, won the Metropolis mayoral seat, which has been held by Billy McDaniel for 16 years. McDaniel officially announced in October his plans not to run for office.
Canada received 351 votes. Three others also were running for Metropolis mayor: Jim Hambrick received 299 votes; current Metropolis Ward 1 alderman Chuck Short received 294 votes; and Robert McDonald received 16 votes.
As precincts began rolling in, voting in both of Metropolis’ contested races was close with one to four votes separating the candidates for much of the evening.
The other four Metropolis offices were uncontested: city clerk, incumbent Jan Adams (832 votes); Ward 1 alderman, Leah Michele Longworth (89); Ward 3 alderman, incumbent Darryl Neill (125); and Ward 4 alderman Chad Lewis (326).
The City of Metropolis will hold its swearing-in ceremony May 10, prior to that night’s city council meeting.
“I’m really thankful for Metropolis and the surrounding area — all the support that’s been pouring through. I could not have done it without the support from everyone. I gratefully appreciate it,” Chambers said. “Now, we just start moving forward, we continue pushing and make the next step and look for the betterment and change with the community. It’s not over, we’re just getting our feet wet.”
In the City of Brookport election, Rance Phillips won the mayoral race with 148 votes. Debbie Workman had 21, while Kathy Tucker had 17. Current mayor Tami Wessel did not run for the office.
Two of Brookport’s aldermen positions were contested. Bronda M. Jones won Ward 1 with 23 votes to Wessel’s 16. David Brannum won Ward 2 with 44 votes, while Jeffery Todd Taylor had 12 and Aaron Jerrell Tucker had three. The remaining Brookport offices were uncontested: city clerk, incumbent Lori Klotz (162); and Ward 3 alderman, Jack W. Anderson (82).
Both of the county’s school boards will have some new faces.
Massac Unit 1 had five candidates run for the four seats available. Elected were incumbents Jeff Brugger with 895 votes, Don Koch (860) and Jennifer Larrison (839) and newcomer William Holt (789). John Willis received 775 votes. Unit 1 is scheduled to hold its swearing-in ceremony at its next regular board meeting April 26.
Joppa-Maple Grove Unit 38 School Board had five candidates run for the three seats available. Elected were incumbent Daniel Burnett with 151 votes and newcomers Rachel Diane Henson with 139 and Corey Willenborg with 137. Incumbents Gail Stubblefield and Stacey Reames received 113 and 104, respectively.
The Village of Joppa Board of Trustees had three seats available with three candidates running. Annie Hubbard received 28 votes, while Charlie Kimmins and Gary Sharp received 22 each.
Of Massac County’s 11,365 registered voters, 1,719 cast ballots Tuesday and during the early voting/mail-in period — 223 early voted or mailed in — for a 15.13% voter turnout.
All of Tuesday’s results are unofficial and will be certificated within the next two weeks.
