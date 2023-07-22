CAMPBELLSVILLE — It isn’t often that a 42-year-old man will change careers to live out his lifelong dream.
That’s what Brent Loy did when he quit his job working for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program office a few years ago and to enroll in barber school. He didn’t just want to be a barber. He wanted to work side by side with his father, Danny Loy.
“I actually wanted to be a barber when I got out of high school, but a family member talked me out of it,” he said. “I can’t remember a time growing up when I wasn’t around the barbershop culture. I would go down to the barbershop on summer breaks. I just enjoyed it. I could have stayed home, but I’d rather have been hanging out with dad.”
With the support of his wife, Sharon, Loy took barber classes in Somerset before finishing the last part of the two-year program in Campbellsville. He passed his state exam and began working at Hair Designs on Columbia Avenue in February.
Sometimes it is not easy to work in close quarters with a relative, but the two say it has worked out well.
“First and foremost, he is my dad.” Loy said. “But he is also my best friend.”
Loy has leaned on his dad’s 54 years of experience to help him learn the trade. He said barber school teaches the fundamentals of the job and prepares students to pass the state exam.
“Dad has shared with me different techniques that are advanced techniques that you get out from experience,” he said. “You learn over the years things that work really good for you. He will watch me cut hair and afterwards, say, ‘You might try it this way and it will save you some time.’ ”
Other times, what works for his dad has fit his personal style.
Dan Loy has seen a lot of changes in the industry since moving to Campbellsville in 1972. He worked for someone else in the basement of the Merchant Motel before going out on his own in 1979.
“That was back around the end of the Beatles’ era and people were going from a Beatles’ haircut to longer hair,” Loy said. “That caused some problems sometimes when a youngster would come in and want to keep his hair long and a parent would be with him and want it cut shorter.”
Loy laughed when he said he’s not aware of many complaints about his work.
“Oh, you might have someone who thought you cut it too short,” he said. “Some people come in with a picture and want their hair cut a certain way, but you can’t do it because everyone’s hair is different. They might have a cowlick that keeps you from doing some things. I’m sure there have been complaints, but I guess they wait until they get home.”
He’s made hundreds of friends over the years, many of whom have been customers during his entire time in Campbellsville.
Loy has seen mullets go out of style and then make a comeback. When he started, a haircut was only $1.25. It’s taken 54 years to get to $15.
There was once a time that he would cut hair for more than 35 people in one day. His pace has slowed down in recent years, first with his wife’s illness and death and later because, well, he is 81-years old.
“I still come in every day,” he said. “I work by appointment on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and take walk-ins on Monday and Friday.”
Even though he worked by himself for many years, he once had two chairs in the shop before putting one in storage at home. He was glad to bring it back to the shop when his son joined him.
“It did have to be upholstered because there were some holes in it,” Brent Loy said.
As a sign of how things have changed, the ashtray on the arm rest still had two Doral cigarette butts in it.
The two agree that there is something special about being a barber. Similar to a bartender, they are in a job where people will spill their guts when sitting in the chair.
“You are a counselor or a fashion expert,” Brent Loy said. “You might be this one day or that another day. You wear a different hat every day.”
They say sports and fishing are brought up regularly, but there is not much discussion of politics.
“They say the two things you don’t talk about are politics and religion,” Brent Loy said. “I try to stay away from that.”
His dad said that “people will open up and tell you a lot about their personal lives. Then, if I know them well enough, I might tell them some personal things about my life. But you end up getting to know your customers, their wives and children and a lot about their life.”
The two banter back and forth while cutting hair and seem to truly enjoy being with each other. Hopefully, says Danny Loy, they will be doing that for years to come.
