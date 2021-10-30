The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual membership and total resource campaign ended with a total of 110 new members recruited.
“Our volunteers have really been hard at work on behalf of the chamber during this annual campaign,” said Cory Hicks, campaign chairman and chairman-elect of the chamber’s board of directors, and business services director for Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership. “This has been a very busy time for the chamber with our recent annual meeting and trip to D.C. We really are appreciative of our volunteers, our membership and our leadership.”
The top volunteer producer for the campaign was Robbie Shoulta, with Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership, who recruited 29 new members. The second place individual award went to Kevin O’Neill with West Kentucky Community and Technical College; third place, Chris Beal with Paducah Bank; fourth place Iesha Shumpert with West Kentucky Community & Technical College; and fifth place, Leslie Heath with Keller Williams Experience Realty.
The Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership team, with team captain Jessica Vasseur, received the “traveling trophy” award for overall team winner. The WKCTC team O’Neill led was the second place team, and the third place team was FabickCAT led by Mason DeJarnett.
The Paducah chamber has a strong partnership base with local businesses — both small and large, manufacturers, industries, local governments, education, nonprofits and individuals. The organization is also a 5-Star Accredited Chamber by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and two-time winner of Chamber of the Year by the American Chamber of Commerce Executives.
