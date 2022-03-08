Mercy Health-Hospice Paducah announced on Monday that registration for Camp Robin, a free day camp open to grieving children, teens and their parents and guardians, is now open.
The camp serves children and teens ages 4-17 and provides therapeutic activities for those who are grieving the loss of a family member, loved one or a friend. There are also sessions available for parents and guardians including topics like “How to Help Yourself” and “Helping Children Grieve.”
Mercy Health Home Care Community Liaison Shannah Poindexter said some of the activities for children and teens include arts and crafts, story and letter writing and a memorial service in a safe environment.
“Camp Robin provides children, teens and their parents with education, support and counseling in a setting that helps them build skills and find inner strength as they cope with grief from the loss of a family member or friend,” Poindexter said in a press release.
Camp Robin will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 23 at Relevant Church in Paducah.
Registration is open until April 20. Registration can be completed online at mercy.com/about-us/regions/Kentucky/camp-robin. Registration can also be completed over the phone at (270) 416-3636 or by emailing Melinda Dew at mdew@mercy.com.
