By SUN STAFF
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron filed an emergency application to the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday asking the court to stop the enforcement of Gov. Andy Beshear’s recent executive order banning in-person instruction at the state’s religious schools during the pandemic, a release from Cameron’s office stated.
Cameron is framing his effort as a way to safeguard the religious liberties of Kentuckians.
“Kentuckians have a First Amendment right to exercise their faith through a religious education, and we maintain that the Governor is clearly infringing upon that right by closing religious schools,” Cameron said. “The U.S. Supreme Court has already ruled that religious institutions cannot be treated different than secular activities, and we are asking the court to simply apply the same analysis to the Governor’s disparate treatment of religious schools and other secular activities.
“We’re committed to pursuing every available option to protect the constitutional rights of Kentuckians, and today’s filing with the Supreme Court is the next step.”
Beshear’s executive order required all schools to halt in-person classes in order to slow the spread of COVID-19 within Kentucky, starting November 23. Elementary schools could reopen after December 7 if their county is not in the state’s “red zone,” middle and high schools cannot reopen before Jan. 4. Following the executive order, a suit was filed on Nov. 20 by Cameron and Danville Christian Academy requesting that a temporary restraining order be put in place against the order for religious and private schools.
Cameron’s lawsuit argues that a religious education is a core part of the freedoms protected in the First Amendment, calling Beshear’s order unconstitutional.
A federal district judge agreed with Cameron’s position last week and issued a statewide preliminary injunction against Beshear’s order. The governor then appealed the ruling to the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals, obtaining a stay of the order from a three-judge panel Sunday morning.
In the application, Cameron notes that in deciding that the governor’s order is neutral and generally applicable, the Court of Appeals narrowly compared religious schools only to secular schools, and “ignored Executive Order 2020-968 and the various guidance documents issued by the Governor that permit the operation of everything in Kentucky except K-12 schools and indoor consumption at bars and restaurants.”
A ruling by the Supreme Court last week in Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn v. Cuomo stated that governors cannot put more stringent restrictions on religious institutions than on secular gatherings. Cameron’s hope is that the court will apply the same analysis to Beshear’s order.
