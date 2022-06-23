Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron was the guest speaker at the Rotary Club of Paducah on Wednesday, and he spoke about the different issues his office has worked with in his tenure.
Cameron took office on Dec. 19, 2019, as the 51st attorney general for Kentucky. He is the first African-American independently elected to state office in Kentucky and the first Republican to be elected Kentucky attorney general since 1948.
Among the issues his office has worked with is reducing the number of scams perpetrated against people in Kentucky.
“Last year, our office received 7,027 consumer reports of scams which results in nearly $12 million in financial losses,” Cameron said. “That’s a 135% increase from the previous 12 months. In fact, according to the Federal Trade Commission, 5.7 million Americans reported losing $5.8 billion to fraud in 2021.
“The impact of these losses is both physical and psychological. Someone who has been scammed is less likely to purchase a product from a legitimate small business, especially one that has an online presence because they fear being duped again.”
Cameron said that his office has “aggressively reported and shared information” on scams to help identify the scams in an effort to improve consumer confidence.
Another issue his office has handled is related to the opioid epidemic.
“A few months ago, I announced the signing of a settlement with some of the largest distributors and manufacturers of opioids,” he said. “Those companies … will now be paying Kentucky roughly $483 million for the role they played in exacerbating the epidemic here.
“Fifty percent of that money is going to go directly to our (counties) and cities, while the other 50% will be handled by the state.”
Cameron said that a few weeks ago, he announced the formation of the Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission, which is comprised of “community leaders committed to breaking the cycles of addiction and will facilitate the distribution of the state’s money.”
During the question-and-answer period, Cameron was asked about reducing the number of scam calls being made.
“We are continuing to work with our partners across the country,” he said. “This is one of the bipartisan issues that attorneys general across our nation are working on.
“We work with the (Federal Communications Commission) and some other agencies to put together a framework.”
At the end of the program, outgoing Rotary President Clay Howardson presented Cameron with a copy of “The Story of Paducah” by Fred G. Neuman.
Cameron announced on May 11 that he would be a Republican candidate for governor.
