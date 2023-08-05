Republican governor candidate Daniel Cameron made different stops Friday in western Kentucky, as he geared up for Saturday’s St. Jerome Fancy Farm Picnic.
Cameron, the attorney general, attended a McCracken County GOP luncheon at Floral Hall at Carson Park in Paducah, and visited Ballard and Marshall counties to rally support and raise excitement for the upcoming November election.
“Whether it’s here — McCracken County, or going to Graves County, or spending time in Calloway County, I just enjoy being down here,” Cameron said.
Cameron recently announced his running mate for lieutenant governor as State Sen. Robby Mills, R-Henderson. Mills is a Henderson native and prides himself on his core values: faith, family and community. He emphasized importance of reaching western Kentucky in his speech.
“We cannot succeed without your help,” Mills said.
Cameron is grateful to bring Mills onboard and is excited to work with him in the future.
“It is going to be phenomenal for Kentucky to have a governor and attorney general that are going to be working tirelessly together,” Cameron said.
Cameron also expressed why it is essential to speak to western Kentucky communities.
“I talk about Kentucky values, and that resonates with people here. They understand that, and they obviously want to make sure they have a governor that understands these values as well,” Cameron said.
He introduced his wife’s brand-new project called “Moms for Cameron.”
“This is about making sure we invest in the future of Kentucky, which is our kids and grandkids,” Cameron said. He encouraged the women of Kentucky to join her efforts to improve the lives of future generations.
He also mentioned many of his core beliefs in his speech, and discussed the significance of having a governor who can recognize and reflect citizens’ values, and he believes he can fulfill that.
During his speech, Cameron voiced his disagreement with governors allowing citizens to “malign and denigrate the brave men and women of our law enforcement.” Cameron also talked about protecting teachers.
“There’s nothing compassionate about a governor that allows open hostility against our hardworking teachers,” he said. Cameron said it was unfair to make them choose between their beliefs and teaching liberal gender ideology.
Cameron also touched on how Kentucky has had low work participation in the past few years.
“There are 27,000 fewer Kentuckians working in our commonwealth,” Cameron said. He vowed to amend those losses. Cameron wrapped up his speech in a final statement, “That is what this race is about. It’s about making sure we have leadership here in Kentucky that reflects your values.”
The Republican Party candidates are looking forward to the Fancy Farm Picnic festivities on Saturday. Cameron previewed the main topics he wants to hit on during his picnic speech.
“We’re going to talk about our vision for the commonwealth and how that is reflected in the values of the men, women and children of our 120 counties,” Cameron said.
