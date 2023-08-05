Cameron

Attorney General Daniel Cameron, the Republican candidate for governor, addresses supporters Friday at a McCracken County GOP luncheon held in Floral Hall at Carson Park in Paducah, ahead of Saturday’s St. Jerome Fancy Farm Picnic. He mentioned many of his core beliefs in his speech, and discussed the significance of having a governor who can recognize and reflect citizens’ values.

 CARLY DICK | The Sun

Republican governor candidate Daniel Cameron made different stops Friday in western Kentucky, as he geared up for Saturday’s St. Jerome Fancy Farm Picnic.

Cameron, the attorney general, attended a McCracken County GOP luncheon at Floral Hall at Carson Park in Paducah, and visited Ballard and Marshall counties to rally support and raise excitement for the upcoming November election.

