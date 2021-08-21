CALVERT CITY — Now is the time for Calvert City leaders to begin lobbying Kentucky’s congressional delegation for a share of the Biden Administration’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill passed by the Senate last week. That was the word from aviation consultant Tim Haskell to the city council at its Aug. 9 meeting.
A grant provided by that bill — if it passes the House and is signed into law — would fund a box hangar with a fixed base operator at Kentucky Dam Airport, Haskell indicated.
Mayor Gene Colburn said emails expressing the city’s need would go to Sens. Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul and First District U.S. Rep. James Comer the next day. “The secret to keeping (the airport) on the map is the foundation of that fixed base operator,” Colburn said.
Haskell explained that his team at Hanson Professional Services Inc. has put together a white paper for the purpose of which “is for you to add to your bucket list in your discussions with the local congressional district.” He said the last stimulus bill still has a significant amount of money, and this administration “has decided that earmarks aren’t so bad. So … it was announced recently that each legislator would have the ability to have projects (funded) that meet certain criteria. The construction of a hangar to enhance business for general aviation airports is one of them. That is what we have put together for you — box hangar.”
The hangar would be up to 100 feet by 100 feet and accommodate the fixed base operator. “We have a simple budget for that particular building that would allow you to advertise and find a fixed base operator with the intent of having a mechanical field,” Haskell said.
Colburn said the actions of the airport board and the expectations at the airport have exceeded his expectations. “We’ve had some very good support on this and so now the opportunity keeps on flowing,” he said. “It’s almost scary how quickly it’s going. It’s really accelerated — the identification of yet another expenditure here.”
Regarding ongoing airport projects, Haskell said he is waiting for the state Department of Aviation to complete its Memorandum of Understanding with the state for this year’s federal entitlement funding of $666,666. The MOU will allow Haskell to give notice to proceed with an environmental and aerial survey and the first-phase of the airport layout plan. An airport layout plan is a scaled, geographical presentation of the existing and future airport facilities, their location on the airport campus and pertinent clearance and dimensional information. “KDA will be on schedule if they get that MOU completed in the next couple of weeks, and we can give notice to proceed by Sept. 1.”
Haskell added that environmental field representative Shawn Gibbs has performed an assessment at the airport. And she is scheduled to be on site the first week in September to complete permitting required for runway tree clearance. Because of an endangered bat species, the trees may be cut only between Oct. 15 and Nov. 30.
On another issue Councilman Kevin Stokes mentioned the city has taken over maintenance at Haddox Ferry Landing. He noted that “the county came and removed tables down there.” Public Works Director Brad Darnall said two tables were left.
“We did receive notice from the county just before the sesquicentennial … that it had come to their attention that Arkema owns the property, and the county could not do maintenance down there any longer, and they took a barbecue grill,” Colburn said. “I’ve approached the Tennessee River Line to try to get a master plan (developed) for down there. I want to get us something that’s better to use there.”
Colburn said the late Mayor Lynn Jones signed a document with Arkema giving Calvert City a lease on the ferry landing site until 2099. “So we’ve got some time, and we can make an investment down there. We don’t have to worry about losing control of it,” he said. “There are some stipulations on that but very minor. It’s Arkema’s land but they are very much in favor of having a park down there and public access. There are also some other stakeholders. The road is still a state right-of-way; the actual road and the ramp into the river is state. It wasn’t leased to us by Arkema from the document that I saw”
The mayor said there is considerable maintenance needed at the site including stabilizing the river bank near the pavilion. “The Tennessee River Line, which is a program of the University of Tennessee (at Knoxville) is really interested in recreation along the river, so I think we’re going to get some help there,” Colburn said. “It is disappointing that we haven’t gotten cooperation from the county on that.”
Loyd Ford, publisher of The Lake News, told the council “if there’s anything I can do to help you with Haddox Ferry … I’d like to do it because there’s a lot of history down there that we’re going to lose.”
“We’re not going to lose it; the city has the lease, and I think it’s important that we do something, and I believe that we will,” Colburn replied.
Ford reminded the council that there are grants through the National Fish & Wildlife Foundation for docks and for design work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.