CALVERT CITY — Mayor Gene Colburn will prioritize revision of the water and sewer ordinance in coming weeks. The revision also will restructure language pertaining to how the water/sewer board operates. The issue was discussed at length at the city council’s virtual meeting March 8.
The revision is necessary to bring the ordinance into compliance with state law, Kentucky Revised Statute 83A.130. The ordinance needs to reflect the powers and duties of the mayor and city council in daily management of all departments. Colburn recently became aware of the needed changes and asked City Attorney Greg Northcutt to explain the issue.
Northcutt said last October that the late Mayor Lynn Jones wanted to revise the water department’s management structure.
“He asked me to look and see what the statutes were regarding the department,” Northcutt said. “What I learned … was that the language … in our water and sewer ordinance apparently was prompted back in the ’60s and ’70s when there was lots of bonding going on. At the time the bond council — the lawyers representing the issuance of those bonds — were not municipal attorneys, they were bond attorneys.”
Northcutt said the ordinance, in effect, requires the city to separate the water /sewer management and funds from the city.
“So that’s how we wound up with an ordinance that basically, puts the management authority of the water and sewer department in the water and sewer board,” he said. “… That’s actually not authorized by statute.”
Under the law, Northcutt said: “the executive authority, particularly, KRS 83A.130, spells it out.” The mayor’s job is to supervise all departments of city government, oversee all city offices and employees under his jurisdiction and require reports from all departments.
“The way the ordinance is set up, it’s not that way. By ordinance, the mayor is really not involved,” Northcutt said. “Our ordinance goes a little further; it gives the water and sewer board hiring and firing authority, which we’ve never actually recognized. Our mayors have always done the hiring and firing, but that’s in conflict with our ordinance”
Northcutt said Jones was trying to correct the ordinance, and revamp the management structure when he died. Jones wanted the water/sewer board to become the oversight entity and operate like other city departments. Such a change would put the ordinance in compliance with the law, “and hopefully make it more efficient.” Jones died before bringing the issue before the council. Northcutt shared his and Jones’ discussions with Colburn, who is deciding how the city can use the water/ sewer board as an oversight agency rather than in daily management.
“We’ve got some pretty big things facing water and sewer right now — a new plant, things we have to do, the financing and management of those things, and we’re going to have to move out of the ’60s and into the 21st century,” Colburn said. “Right now Silas Traylor, on paper, is acting as the general manager and the superintendent. We’ve got a good staff, and we are stepping forward in trying to automate some of the meter reading and moving forward in getting the bills out with more efficiency.
“One of the first things that Greg and I are tackling is the ordinance,” Colburn said. “The big deal is to make sure that we run an efficient water and sewer department. …. We also need to make sure we have enough technical expertise that we stay in compliance on both sides — the incoming water and on the sewer part.”
•••
On another issue, Councilwoman Neeta Hale mentioned the need to authorize someone to perform the mayor’s daily duties should he become incapacitated or go out-of-town. The city has a procedure for the council to choose a member to conduct meetings in the mayor’s absence, but not to conduct daily business or take emergency action.
“It’s a requirement,” Colburn said. “... I think that’s something we ought to get done by the next meeting, rough something out and see if it makes sense.”
On a third matter, Marketing Director Blair Travis reported interest in the Sesquicentennial is building.
“Today I met with the Rotary (Club) and talked about the Sesquicentennial,” she said noting she will likely be discussing the celebration at many future lunch-time meetings. “I’ve had lots of good feedback and sponsorships coming in. I expect to see more. We did a mail out to the businesses in Calvert City, and I’ve had lots of phone calls about it. … David Taylor reached out and wants to sponsor the ice cream social and that’s a $3,000 sponsorship; Shop-O-Rama agreed to a $1,000 sponsorship. And Jackson Purchase Energy and West Kentucky Rural Electric, together will provide the $1,500 sanitation sponsorship.
To learn more about sponsorships, go to the website: 150calvertcity.com.
“March 18, (1871) is the actual date of the incorporation of Calvert City. We’ve had a video contest of people trying to say Sesquicentennial, and they are hilarious,” she said, adding that the videos were made by little kids to adults.
“But I don’t have any council members and I want to include you guys in it,” Travis said. She asked council members to stop by her office to be videoed and receive a cupcake. “You don’t have to say anything but if you want to, you can say, ‘Happy Birthday Calvert City.’ ”
In other business the council:
• Learned aviation fuel sales should begin later in the week at Kentucky Dam Airport. Last month it was expected to begin soon after that council meeting but testing continued.
Consultant Tim Haskell said February was the time to submit a list of capital projects to Federal Aviation Administration so the agency is aware and monitoring the airport status. Capital improvement remains the responsibility of the state because the FAA sees the state as the sole agency responsible for operating the airport. The priority capital improvement project is a security fence around the airport’s perimeter to keep wildlife off the runway.
Though the FAA won’t fund the fence, the state “wanted us to include it as the priority project to be done in fiscal year 2022, which begins in October,” Haskell said. “What we have on the capital improvement program for this year’s entitlement is an environmental assessment and design for the fence, so as soon as federal or stimulus money becomes available, we can begin construction of that fence.”
The remaining project this year is the 16-unit T-hangars. The preparation is complete on the foundations, though some trench work remains. However, the project is shut down temporarily waiting for steel delivery. When it arrives, the manufacturer will assemble the hangars and get them operational probably in May, Haskell reported. Pilots have already reserved all 21 hangar units.
• Approve the appointment of Fire Chief Tim Davis as chairman of the Fire Training Center Board, succeeding Colburn after he became mayor. The council also named Benton Fire Chief Harry Green to the board. The training center serves all fire departments in the county.
• Watched as Ralph Howard, former city clerk and treasurer, took his oath of office as a new member of the city council. He was named by the council to fill Colburn’s vacant seat at a special virtual meeting Feb. 17. Howard informed the board that he resigned from the airport board, a requirement when he was named to the council.
• Heard a report from City Administrator John Ward that the Purchase Area Development District is accepting bids for the demolition and asbestos removal at Hawthorne Apartments. The city has expressed interest in acquiring the property after the site is cleared. Kentucky Housing Corp. will release conditions of acquiring the property. “Once that letter comes, we’ll be able to make our final decision as to whether we want to accept their offer,” Ward said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.